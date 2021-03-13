Editor's note: This story came about through a partnership between the Cap Times, Local Voices Network and a University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism class. UW students analyzed the Cap Times People’s Agenda and chose to report on how some community groups are assisting communities of color during the pandemic. Addressing racial disparities, and supporting those affected by the pandemic, were some of the issues readers identified as a priority.

Tina Jones-Savadogo was returning to Madison in March 2020 after spending several years abroad in Africa. Roughly a week after she arrived in Madison from New York, Jones-Savadogo said she began to feel unwell, and ended up in urgent care with a cough.

“I thought I had malaria, because I travel a lot,” she said. “I thought I was in Africa, I just got a little malaria or something like that.”

After running some tests, Jones-Savadogo said the hospital called her back the next day telling her she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She went into isolation, but said she was worried about her two children and other family members she had seen before getting the diagnosis.

“I felt really bad that I had exposed them, and I kind of felt hopeless,” Jones-Savadogo said. “That's when I decided to give Black Women’s Wellness a call.”

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness is a community-focused nonprofit working to improve Black women’s health in Wisconsin, with a focus on three priorities: education, advocacy and support.

With the help of the foundation, Jones-Savadogo and her children were cared for while she recovered from COVID. Her story, and those like hers, highlight the benefits such organizations can bring to Wisconsin’s communities of color, both during the ongoing pandemic and beyond.

Race and the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Black residents make up 6.4% of Wisconsin’s population, yet 11.9% of all COVID hospitalizations, with 2.1 times greater hospitalization rates than white residents. In Dane County, roughly 5% of residents are Black, but Black people make up nearly 14% of all hospitalizations.

Tiffany Green, an assistant professor in the Departments of Population Health Sciences and Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said these disparities are emblematic of long-running issues, many of which are not limited to the hospital.

“COVID is really revealing the already existing health inequities and exacerbating them,” Green said. “A lot of determinants of health occur outside the health care system.”

One such determinant is the loss of employment, which Green said can lead to both mental and physical health issues. Green also pointed to the need for greater economic support for communities of color to try and counter the wave of unemployment brought on by the pandemic.

According to data released by the Pew Research Center in November 2020, Black Americans were more than twice as likely as white Americans to have had trouble paying their bills and rent since the pandemic began. Twenty-nine percent of Black Americans had lost their job, or had had someone in their household lose their job, since the start of the pandemic.

Community-based responses

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, started in 2012 in Dane County, is taking a community-focused approach to help reduce racial inequities in health, specifically for Black women.

Lisa Peyton-Caire, the foundation’s founder, CEO and president, said disparities in education, housing, employment and access to resources and services all play into the racial gap seen in health care, especially during the pandemic. While the group advocates for systemic changes in health care, Peyton-Caire said one of the organization's strengths is its focus on personal, grassroots issues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are involved in a very local way, a community way, where we are impacting the lives of Black women directly,” Peyton-Caire said.

This involvement takes various forms, many of which Jones-Savadago benefited from during her bout with COVID.

While in isolation, Jones-Savadago said she was confused by public health officials she spoke with while trying to figure out how to send food to her family. The foundation coordinated sending food and supplies to both her and her home during her time in isolation, while also managing to secure her a small grant of $250.

Jones-Savadago said other organizations at the time just didn’t have the proper systems set up yet.

“Black Women’s Wellness was able to really come and give me the logistical support that I needed,” Jones-Savadago said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the foundation has expanded the amount of emergency support it could offer to Black women who have been laid off, Peyton-Caire said, and hopes to continue that support until local communities begin reopening.

Other community-focused organizations have been similarly busy during the pandemic. Unite WI, based in Milwaukee, takes a “wrap-around” approach to combating health disparities in communities of color, training community health workers, offering food drop-off programs, managing data on social determinants of health, and generally acting as a resource for communities.

Monique Young, a former assistant at Unite and now a salon owner in Milwaukee, said the group helped her through the legal processes of moving her business during the pandemic. For Young, the strength of Unite is its willingness to branch out beyond any single area of aid.

“They are being a resource,” Young said, “helping when they can help.”

According to Bria Grant, executive director of Unite WI, the group’s workload has increased significantly since the pandemic began. While Grant is hopeful that this highlights the importance of community health workers and Unite as a whole for helping people on the ground, she said it doesn’t have the capacity to keep up.

“There’s just not enough hands,” said Grant. “The demand for getting that work done is high.”

Peyton-Caire said the foundation had to adapt quickly to the challenges of functioning during a pandemic. Its new center, opened just a few months before the COVID-19 outbreak, had to close its doors, and much of the work moved online.

“What’s been most challenging is pivoting,” Peyton-Caire said. “We really had to shift gears fast.”

Looking ahead

With vaccine rollout well underway across Wisconsin, education about vaccination is critical. About 8.9% of Dane County’s Black population has been vaccinated as of March 3, compared to roughly 17.5% of the white population.

Peyton-Caire said the foundation is working to inform Black communities on what to expect with the vaccine, acting as a trusted source of information.

“When COVID began there was a great deal of misinformation,” Peyton-Caire said, “coupled with the general mistrust the African American community has with health systems, public health and with government.”

During the pandemic, the foundation launched Morning Coffees, a weekly online series meant to create a space for COVID information as well as community interaction, and is planning for its 13th annual Black Women’s Wellness Day in September.

“We’ve been heartened by the increased commitment by our broader community,” Peyton-Caire said. “There’s this greater awareness and commitment to confronting racial inequality and doing something meaningful... so we emerge as a better and more equitable community.”