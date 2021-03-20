The trauma from being sexually assaulted in the National Guard is so great, victims say it often destroys their lives.

Although the Veterans Administration offers health care and compensation to those diagnosed with severe disorders stemming from sexual assault, victims also grapple with another trauma: the pain and anger from how the military responds to such claims.

Effective, institutional remedies are so rare, one has to go all the way to Australia to find them.

In 2012, Australia founded the Defence Abuse Response Taskforce (DART), to provide redress and monetary reparations to military sexual assault survivors. The United States has no similar program, but Australia has had success with two innovative methods that officials there say is improving military culture and providing better care for victims of abuse.

DART, modeled after the Catholic Church’s Towards Healing restorative justice program to address sexual abuse in the church, ran from 2012 to 2016, and was later modified to a program with many of the same elements. Now called the Defence Reparation Scheme (DRS), the publicly funded program offers survivors counseling, confidentiality, reparation payments and restorative engagement meetings.

DART’s main intent was healing, but it also spurred widespread changes in the culture of the Australian Defence Force, said Greg Rooney, a mediator and retired lawyer who worked with the program and conducted over 1,700 apology sessions between 2012-2016.

Ben Wadham was one of the victims who participated in DART. He recalled the day he first heard the words he had been waiting more than 20 years to hear from Australian military officials: “I’m sorry.”

The apology, delivered by ADF representatives along with a reparation payment of $50,000, was intended to address sexual abuse and hazing Wadham suffered during his service in the ADF. This abuse led directly to alcohol abuse and the end of his relationship at the time.

“It was important to me to have it acknowledged and not be disputed,” said Wadham. “It was important for me to verbalize it and have it recognized. Their job was to hear and listen.”

Rooney said that once senior officers witnessed the problem at a human level, they gained empathy and recognized the importance of changing the culture.

Victims often don’t report their abuse because they fear retaliation. Reporting is seen as a betrayal, Rooney said.

Due to the setup of the ADF, the person to whom the assault is reported is, in some cases, the abuser. This is because victims are often assaulted by a superior such as a commander, who is also the contact point for reporting assault.

DART gave victims the option to report anonymously with the hope that more people would feel comfortable coming forward without involving police, he said.

“You get a flood of people,” Rooney said.

‘Affected at a human level’

In the DART process, a victim and senior officers met face-to-face away from the complainant’s base. The participants could wear their all-dress uniform and chat, but could not discuss details of the abuse. The senior officer gave two official, unscripted apologies — one personal and one on behalf of ADF— and said: “I’m sorry.”

At that moment, Rooney says both parties often broke down and cried.

“For the officers, you can’t help being affected at a human level,” he said. “And they take that back whether they like it or not.”

That was Australian Defence Minister Stephen Smith’s intent. Smith, who served from 2010 to 2013, met with victims himself and required all senior one-star generals to issue an apology to at least five victims.

The idea was to involve as many higher-profile military members as possible in order to increase their exposure to victims, see the scope of the problem and motivate cultural change from the top down.

The apology meeting wasn’t always completely satisfying for victims.

Wadham, for instance, discussed with a senior ADF official on whether the culture has changed, but came away disappointed with that part of the meeting.

“The brigadier put it down as a period issue. He said that’s what happened in the 1980s or ’90s,” Wadham said.

The officer also said that rates of abuse have not been significant since that time, which Wadham disputes.

Wadham said policy changes don’t automatically solve entrenched anti-victim practices.

“Nevertheless, the man turned up with the right intentions and some of the right words,” he said. “So yes, it was restorative at that level.”

Could the approach work here?

Flora Darpino, the former head U.S. Army Judge Advocate General, a position that deals with the legal affairs of the Army, said that she doesn’t think a program like DART would work in the United States.

“I don’t think it is in our United States American culture, part of our national identity, to do reparations,” she said. She also said that for reparations to happen, the government must agree that the abuse is institutionalized, which is difficult to do because sexual assault is also prevalent outside of the military.

Additionally, Darpino said giving reparations only to military victims would cause other groups, such as victims of crime, domestic abuse or assault outside of the military, to feel snubbed.

“If you want to do this, you have to be very clear that there are victims who were ignored in the past,” Darpino said.

Instead, Darpino said victims can seek help through current systems such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and disability payments.

“A lot of time and energy has been spent on the VA, SWAN (Service Women’s Action Network) and other advocacy organizations to try to get them to recognize these… issues,” Darpino said, adding that every VA now employs a military sexual trauma coordinator to assist victims.

Darpino said that by receiving disability benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder caused by sexual trauma, survivors are simply getting what they are entitled to.

“That’s why military sexual trauma is part of PTSD,” she said. “We’ve taken something from them, and we have to find a way to give it back.”

Katelyn Ferral, investigative reporter for the Cap Times, examined sexual assault in the National Guard while she was an O’Brien Fellow for Public Service Journalism at Marquette University in 2019-20. This story was written by Marquette student Sophie Bolich, who also contributed research to Ferral's investigation.