It's been steadily snowing since Thursday afternoon. So how much snow did we get?

According to reports compiled by the National Weather Service, Middleton had 7.9 inches.

Five inches was reported in McFarland and Monona late last night. Deerfield reported 7.7 inches this morning.

Regional snowfall totals range from 10.5 inches in Howards Grove in Sheboygan County to 3 inches in other areas like Richland Center.

Keep in mind that these are unofficial snow reports from residents and social media, so they could change.

Other area snow reports:

Verona: 3.7 inches

Maple Bluff: 7.1 inches

Dousman: 9.1 inches

Portage: 8.8 inches

Baraboo: 9 inches

Janesville: 5.1 inches

Racine: 9.5 inches

Sturtevant: 9 inches