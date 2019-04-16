How much do they make? Search Wisconsin state employee salaries

State of Wisconsin workers took home over $1.8 billion in 2018. Who made the most? Find out using our state employee search.
Search by name, job title, agency, hourly rate or any combination of search criteria.
Data definitions:
- Hourly Rate: Hourly base salary plus any supplemental rate for which the employee is eligible. (i.e., CPA add-on etc.)
- Payroll Gross: Total earnings by employee, per agency for calendar year 2018. The first pay period of 2018 started on December 10, 2017. The last pay period ended on December 8, 2018. 26 biweekly pay periods
- Premium Overtime: Premium overtime paid in 2018 (1.5 times hourly rate)
- Regular Overtime: Regular overtime paid in 2018 (hours paid at hourly rate)
- Regular Comp time: Compensatory time earned in 2018 at the hourly rate.
- Premium Comp time: Compensatory time earned in 2018 at 1.5 times the hourly rate.
- Half Time Comp: Compensatory time earned in 2018 at .5 times the hourly rate, usually representing the premium portion where the straight rate portion was paid as cash.
Notes:
Wisconsin employee salary data is for the 2017 calendar year. This database does not include salary information for employees of the UW System, Legislature or Judiciary. Search our database of University of Wisconsin employee salaries.
The state redacted the names of employees who meet any of the following criteria:
- the employee is a law enforcement investigator
- the health or financial security of the employee would be placed at risk through disclosure
- the employee is a disabled minor student
Source: Wisconsin Department of Administration