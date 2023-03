Snow made traveling very difficult Saturday morning, though it was great packing conditions for building a snowman.

So how much did it snow?

Reports coming into the National Weather Service indicate that 12.5 inches fell in Sun Prairie and 12.1 inches was reported at Dane County Regional Airport.

Middleton reported 13.9 inches by 1 p.m., and 12.3 inches fell in Oregon.

The snow band went all the way up to the Green Bay area, where snowfall reports by the afternoon ranged from 12 to 14 inches.