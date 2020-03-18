How customers can help Madison's restaurant scene survive

Besides ordering food by carryout and delivery, local restaurant owners say one big way customers can ensure the future of a favorite local establishment is by purchasing gift cards.

"The number one thing is to buy gift cards. Hands down," said Evan Dannells, the owner/chef of Cadre on University Avenue. "If people love a restaurant and want to make sure it makes it through this, a gift card is an amazing way to show support by investing in a future meal."

And some of Madison's bigger restaurants sell gift cards online.

Restrictions due to the global COVID-19 crisis have upended Madison's restaurant community, and bars and restaurants have been closed this week in an effort to promote social distancing -- physical distancing, really -- and to help stop the spread of the virus.

In the restaurant industry, margins are so tight that most restaurants can't survive a loss of business that could go on for months.

Some landlords are trying to be flexible, "but a lot of them are dependent on tenants to pay rent so they can make the mortgage payment. It's a domino effect," said Ken Kopp IV, who owns Lorraine's Cafe on Monroe Street, and just set up a way for customers to order and pay online from the restaurant's website.