House near Mount Horeb likely a total loss after fire, authorities say

A house near Mount Horeb likely is a total loss after a fire Monday night, authorities reported.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department and numerous fire and EMS units, responded to a house fire at 2963 Town Hall Road in the town of Springdale after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the house, Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Korb said in a statement.

No one was injured in the fire, but the house valued at about $450,000 likely will be considered a total loss, Korb said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Korb said.

