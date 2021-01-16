 Skip to main content
House fire in village of Deforest leaves roughly $100,000 in damages
House fire in village of Deforest leaves roughly $100,000 in damages

Deforest Windsor Fire and EMS
A house fire in the village of Deforest early morning Saturday left an estimated $100,000 in damage, authorities reported. 

Deforest Windsor Fire and EMS responded to a single-family home in the village of Deforest at around 3:35 a.m. Saturday after a fire was reported in the home, the fire and emergency service department said in a Facebook post. An initial report from Deforest police said smoke and flames were visible, and the family had made it out safely. 

Fire crews arrived and found flames were coming from a first floor window. The fire was "quickly brought under control," according to the post. 

The damage estimate is based on the preliminary investigation. 

Waunakee fire and Truax fire assisted at the scene. 

