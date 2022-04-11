House fire fully engulfs Rock County home, killing 2 dogs

A fire that fully engulfed a home in the town of Bradford early Monday morning has resulted in the death of two dogs, as well as $140,000 in damages, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, Rock County Sheriff's deputies along with fire safety officials from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois responded to reports of a house fire on the 12000 block of E. Minkey Road in the town.

When crews arrived, they found the blaze had fully consumed the residence.

The sole occupant of the home was able to evacuate the home, but two dogs perished, authorities said.

Investigators from the Clinton Fire Department said it suspected there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.

