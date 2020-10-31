House divided: New crop of outspoken Madison liberals challenge Madison's liberal status quo

The reaction was swift, strident and mostly negative when Dane County Board member Yogesh Chawla suggested on Facebook that no elected official should be calling anybody one particularly vulgar obscenity usually aimed a women — regardless of who the official was or the context.
For drawing a comparison between state Assembly candidate Francesca Hong's use of the C-word in a tweet and Madison Ald. Paul Skidmore's alleged use of the same word during a city meeting, Chawla was labeled "ridiculous," told to "shut it!," accused of advancing a "false equivalence" and admonished for ignoring the race- and gender-based power dynamics that make deploying a misogynist slur OK in some situations and not in others.
Political threads on Facebook are not known for their nuance or restraint. Even so, the reaction to Chawla's post was more evidence of the split that's developed between a brand of liberalism that's long held sway in Madison and a newer, take-no-prisoners version that critics warn could backfire.
"There does appear to be a divide between a rising cohort of political activists and more established figures in local politics, in terms of both style and substance," UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said. "People who have been in the mix for a while tend to be more trusting that the political system will operate as a should. The younger generation is motivated to become active precisely because they see the system and its leaders as ineffective and maybe even malicious."
Local activist Matthew Braunginn, who served on a committee that made recommendations for Madison police reform last year, said people are "tired of playing the traditional politics."
"Madison has become more diverse. People are more interested in issues concerning communities of color. Madison is part of a national reckoning on race," he said, and more white people are embracing these issues.
Chawla's dust-up involved Hong's decision to apply the vulgarity to leaders of the state's powerful Tavern League after it filed suit to overturn a statewide COVID-19 public health order, and allegations that Skidmore called a local activist the word during a Sept. 1 City Council meeting. (Skidmore has denied it; the council has launched an investigation.)
Chawla later amended his post to say his initial position had been wrong.
Like other activists and some politicians on the extremes of America's political discourse — including President Donald Trump — many of Madison's new crop of outspoken liberals eschew mainstream media in favor of partisan news outlets or connecting directly with the public via social media. Hong and others, including firebrand Ald. Max Prestigiacomo and former state Senate candidate Nada Elmikashfi, either declined to comment for this story or did not respond to the newspaper's inquiries.
As of today, I'm no longer accepting interviews, responding, or at all cooperating with @WiStateJournal. I might change my mind if they address systemic racism, hire a diverse editorial board, and address the problematic behaviors of individual reporters online.— Max Prestigiacomo #8ToAbolition (@mcprestigiacomo) August 12, 2020
"Madison's liberal leaders are solely committed to electing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and every Democrat on the ballot in Wisconsin," Hong said in a statement. "I look forward to working with all Democrats in January to defeat COVID-19 and reverse the disastrous position Republicans have put Wisconsinites in for the last ten years."
Skidmore said that on the advice of his attorney, he would not talk about the investigation into the Sept. 1 council meeting. But the 19-year council member who considers himself a moderate said he's noticed an even further leftward swing of the council and an associated loss of collegiality. He said it began in 2012 with the Madison police shooting of Paul Heenan and the subsequent belief among activists that Madison police are "systemically racist."
"There's no room for dialogue. There's no room for compromise," he said. "It's happening across the country. It's not just Madison."
Every single day I am proud that I refused an endorsement interview with this trash ass publication. Omg, they really just are unapologetic piece of shit excuse for journalism. And don’t come at me with the not all journalists bullshit, they are complicit at this point. https://t.co/lujdyRQfWE— Nada Elmikashfi (@nadaelmikashfi) August 24, 2020
The man who perhaps most embodies Madison politics over the last 40 years, former three-time, 22-year mayor Paul Soglin, looks at Madison's current political atmosphere and sees something new and "very dangerous."
Support Local Journalism
Soglin said that in the past, Madison's leaders understood that to fund progressive social priorities, they needed a property tax base and revenues created by commerce. But many of Madison's current leaders seem more interested in punishing business people, including State Street merchants, while enjoying the "luxury of being ideologically pure," he said.
He also criticized the tendency among some activists and political leaders to excuse the violence seen Downtown over the spring and summer, and pointed specifically to the small fire rioters set in the City-County Building on the same night protesters beat up Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter and pulled down two statues on the Capitol grounds, including one of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg.
"Are you going to condemn people who firebomb a building with hundreds of people in it?" he asked.
Fuck your statues.— Nada Elmikashfi (@nadaelmikashfi) June 24, 2020
Former two-term Mayor Dave Cieslewicz, who lost to Soglin in 2011, said that in the past, a center-left/pro-business coalition has been in charge in Madison, with a vocal, more progressive minority pushing it to take more progressive positions.
"And now the far left is running everything," he said.
Braunginn disputed that characterization. He dismissed concerns that businesses were being treated badly and said private resources should be used to support State Street merchants damaged in the looting.
“We do everything for business and not for people," he said. “You can support people in a way that doesn’t crush business.”
Some local leaders are stuck in old mindsets and positions and don't understand the extent of the change that's needed, he said. “They don’t understand the enormity of right now."
But Cieslewicz said that some of the newcomers' tactics, including shunning the press and using foul language or rhetoric that "appeals to a very narrow slice of the electorate," could be "politically disastrous."
Skidmore acknowledged that few people pay attention to local politicians but said their actions have real consequences, pointing specifically to what police have long maintained is a shortage of patrol officers and the need for more timely ambulance service on the city's Southeast Side.
Two conservatives who follow Madison politics see a trend that also happens on the right.
David Blaska, a conservative blogger and a former Dane County Board member and press secretary to Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, compared the split in Madison to the one in the GOP between so-called RINOs — Republicans in name only — and the more ideological wing of the party.
"This is a one-party city. It's only natural that people will divide into camps," he said of Madison, adding that the actions of Madison's left are part of what's made him reconsider his "never Trump" stance from four years ago.
Rick Esenberg, head of the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said that "for a long time, both the mainstream left and mainstream right in America were firmly within the classically liberal tradition. Both believed in the primacy of the individual over his or her group identity, emphasized equality under the law and equal opportunity over something called 'equity,' believed in the rule of law and constitutionally limited government, and valued liberty including freedom of speech and religion."
But he said that doesn't appear to be the case anymore among a "substantial portion of the American left which has become quite illiberal," and among some on the right.
Burden cautioned to keep the local political divide in perspective.
"There are plenty of members of the City Council, the County Board, and the state Legislature who are working more quietly behind the scenes rather than engaging in a more personal back and forth," he said.
State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.
Photos: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, new City Council members sworn in
Photos: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, new City Council members sworn in
Madison ushered in a new era of city government Tuesday with the swearing in of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and nine new alders.
Rhodes-Conway, a former alder, returns to City Hall as Madison’s 58th mayor. She makes history as the first openly gay mayor of Madison and the second woman to hold the city’s top executive position.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.