House divided: New crop of outspoken Madison liberals challenge Madison's liberal status quo

But Cieslewicz said that some of the newcomers' tactics, including shunning the press and using foul language or rhetoric that "appeals to a very narrow slice of the electorate," could be "politically disastrous."

Skidmore acknowledged that few people pay attention to local politicians but said their actions have real consequences, pointing specifically to what police have long maintained is a shortage of patrol officers and the need for more timely ambulance service on the city's Southeast Side.

Two conservatives who follow Madison politics see a trend that also happens on the right.

David Blaska, a conservative blogger and a former Dane County Board member and press secretary to Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, compared the split in Madison to the one in the GOP between so-called RINOs — Republicans in name only — and the more ideological wing of the party.

"This is a one-party city. It's only natural that people will divide into camps," he said of Madison, adding that the actions of Madison's left are part of what's made him reconsider his "never Trump" stance from four years ago.