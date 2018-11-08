A kitchen fire started by hot oil in a pan brought Madison firefighters to a Southwest Side apartment Tuesday, with nobody hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 6:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive.
A caller to 911 reported smoke in the building and a cooking fire that had been extinguished by a resident.
"Moderate smoke on the second floor led firefighters to one unit, which had been evacuated," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
A frying pan left in the sink was still giving off heat, and firefighters saw fire damage to a microwave and cabinets above the store.
The fire did not spread into adjoining walls.
"The occupant said she was heating oil with the stove on high, when she went to do some cleaning," Schuster said. "About 3 to 5 minutes later, a smoke detector alerted her to the fire, so she moved the pan to the sink and extinguished the fire."
Evacuated residents were able to return to their apartments.