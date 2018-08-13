The hot and humid conditions that made for a sticky weekend in Madison will continue to start the work week, but cooler weather is expected to move in by Wednesday.
Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with high humidity thrown into the mix.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the weather will change on Wednesday, with a high of 77 and a few showers and thundershowers possible, especially south of Madison.
The National Weather Service said there's a slight chance for showers Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon, with highs around 80 both days.
The weekend looks very good with sun and 82 both Saturday and Sunday.
Borremans is calling for a chance for scattered showers and storms next Monday with a high of 84.
Sunday's high of 88 was 8 degrees above normal and 11 degrees below the record high of 99 for Aug. 12, set in 1995.
The low of 65 was 5 degrees above normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 38 for the date, set in 1967.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the August rainfall total at 1.64 inches, 0.01 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 12 was 1.50 inches in 1875.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.43 inches of rain, 0.06 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 27.27 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.07 inches above normal.