An Amish buggy with three people on board, including a 10-month-old infant, crashed into a ditch in Green Lake County Sunday, after the horse pulling the buggy was spooked by a truck hauling a camper.
The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 44 in the town of Manchester, the Sheriff's Office said.
The three occupants of the buggy, a 40-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and the 10-month old baby girl, all from Pardeeville, were taken to ThedaCare in Berlin, for treatment of their injuries.
The report said the buggy was eastbound on Highway 44 near Hilltop Road, when the truck with camper passed the buggy, spooking the horse into running into the ditch.
The truck didn't stop, not aware of what had gone on.
The crash remains under investigation.