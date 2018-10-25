A horse was killed Wednesday morning when it collided with a car in Green County, the horse owner ticketed for creating a public animal nuisance.
The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on Highway G at Giese Road in the town of Spring Grove, the Sheriff's Office said.
Adam Russell, 27, Davis, Ill., was driving north on Highway G when the horse entered the road and collided with the front of Russell's car.
Russell suffered minor injuries. He was using a seat belt.
His car had disabling damage to both the front and top, but the airbag didn't deploy.
Russell was ticketed for having an expired registration.
Horse owner Paul Zimmerman, 42, Brodhead, removed the horse from the road.