Dane County Squad car
Dane County Sheriff's Office

A horse that was running loose was killed after being struck by two vehicles Friday night in the town Verona, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. 

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway PB near Wesner Road when it struck the horse in the middle of the roadway at about 9:45 p.m.

A Toyota Prius traveling north on Highway PB near Wesner Road later struck the same horse. 

Two other horses and a donkey also were running loose but were quickly corralled by passersby and law enforcement. The animals were safely returned to their barn at a nearby property off of Highway PB. It was not known how the animals got loose.

The two occupants of the Toyota Prius were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The four occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado did not report any injuries.

All six were wearing seat belts.

