A person bending down behind a horse at the UW-Madison Veterinary School was kicked in the head, landing the person in the hospital.
The Madison Fire Department said the kicking happened at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the school at 2015 Linden Drive on the UW-Madison campus.
The 19-year-old victim didn't lose consciousness but did see stars, responding paramedics were told.
It wasn't known if the victim was a student, said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
The horse was okay.