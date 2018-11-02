Try 1 month for 99¢

A person bending down behind a horse at the UW-Madison Veterinary School was kicked in the head, landing the person in the hospital.

The Madison Fire Department said the kicking happened at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the school at 2015 Linden Drive on the UW-Madison campus.

The 19-year-old victim didn't lose consciousness but did see stars, responding paramedics were told.

It wasn't known if the victim was a student, said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The horse was okay.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

