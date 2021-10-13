I am the granddaughter of Stella Soldier, an Indian Boarding School survivor. I am the daughter of Elizabeth Haller, who knew she was Menominee as a child, but didn’t learn she was Ho-Chunk until her early 20s.

My mother’s adoption was the result of official and unofficial government programs that aimed to assimilate Indigenous children into white culture. We are the descendants of Ho-Chunk ancestors who persevered through smallpox, genocide, and forced removal after forced removal. They were the targets of annihilation. Thanks to their perseverance and connection to Teejop (or Dejope) and the surrounding land, I still get to call this place my home.

Indigenous voices, faces, and stories are a minority within a minority. Walk into any local bookstore, go to the local history section and see how many books cover Wisconsin’s history before 1848. Does our state motto “Forward” reflect the discomfort many may feel when they rewind and face what actually happened here before 1848?

I began working on this project because having control over our Indigenous narrative is a reclamation of our visual identity. Our people and our stories are often misrepresented or invisible. When our stories are included in textbooks, it’s often woven into revisionist history. If our stories make the news, the hand holding the pen or the finger pressing the shutter likely belong to a non-Indigenous journalist.

While I can’t speak for all of the tribes in this country, nor even attempt to speak for my own tribes, I offer my perspective in the hope that this photo essay increases the visibility of the descendants of this area’s first inhabitants.

I want people to see the strength, tenacity and beauty of Ho-Chunk people. I hope to spark your curiosity so you can choose to learn more about this place, its people and yourself.

One of my past mentors told me that I should do a project that was personal, and I kind of resisted it. I’ve been told that I’m stubborn, and I’m OK with that, it’s a Ho-Chunk trait.

My mom is Ho-Chunk and Menomonee. In my adult life, I haven’t had a lot of connections to other Ho-Chunks, or other Natives.

This project gave me the structure to dig in. Going out, meeting people that I knew from childhood, and just seeing some of the similarities we have in common — things we would laugh at, how we always say “see you later” instead of “bye.” Experiencing that again in my adult life was very comforting. Like a sense of home, or family.

I think telling the stories of underrepresented people is important, and it’s important that it’s told by somebody that’s part of that group. Especially with the history of Natives and photography; it’s always been sensationalized.

Everyone I photographed is making a difference. That sounds cheesy! But they’re doing things to sustain our people or tradition or culture. They’re trying to fix a lot of things that have caused pain or damage to us. I don’t think I’ve ever talked to a group of people in this short amount of time who’ve had as much heart and determination.

I talked to a woman, Janice Rice, who used to work in Library Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She’s been trying to get the tribe to do something like this, to document and photograph the people of our tribe. She was happy that I was doing this project. There are so many people that are important to not only the Madison community and their Wisconsin community, but also our own community, preserving it.

They pushed us out 12 times. The ones who are here are the ones who kept coming back. As the herd has thinned, the old photographs, the memories, have to be supplemented with modern ways of documentation, and passing that stuff along. The more accessible that can be, I think, the more that can aid in preserving tradition and our history.

ARTIST BIO

Ilana Natasha Bar-Av is a photographer working in Madison with a studio in the Madison Enterprise Center. She began taking photos professionally in 2008, and currently focuses on portraits, documentary weddings, photojournalism, and commercial photography. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music with a business emphasis from Edgewood College. She is fascinated by people — why we are the way we are — and photography allows her to explore that. Follow her at ilananatasha.com or on Instagram at instagram.com/ilanabarav.

