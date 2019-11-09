Honor Flight brings respect to veterans, understanding to family members

As a bugler played “Taps,” the American flag of the Marine Corps War Memorial, a statue depicting soldiers raising the flag on Iwo Jima, flapped in the breeze.
A few minutes later, my dad teared up. “They were on nothing but sand,” he said of the Marines, nearly 7,000 of whom died while capturing the volcanic island in the Pacific Ocean from the Japanese in 1945. “I guess I’ve always felt badly that I wasn’t in battle.”
My dad, Dean Wahlberg, enlisted in the Marines in 1946, shortly after he turned 17, the earliest he could sign up. After two years with the Marines, including a post at Pearl Harbor, he joined the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps until 1951, a year after the Korean War began.
Though he wasn’t in combat, his service during the World War II and Korean War eras qualified him to go on an Honor Flight Twin Cities trip to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2. More than 500 veterans visited military monuments in and near the nation’s capital that day on nine Honor Flight trips from eight states, including 88 veterans from Madison-based Badger Honor Flight.
Honor Flight started in 2005, the year after the World War II Memorial opened on the National Mall. The program was initially designed to bring veterans who fought in that war to that memorial.
Now that most of those veterans have died, the opportunity has expanded to veterans who served in any capacity during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War. Through 140 Honor Flight hubs around the country, nearly 250,000 veterans have visited the monuments and been feted for their service.
“Everyone played a role, from the guy that censored the mail to the ones that climbed Mount Suribachi,” said David Nichols, president of the nonprofit Honor Flight Network. “It’s just as important for the people who never left the states as it is for the ones who were overseas. They deserve to be honored, as well.”
A chance for education
On the Twin Cities flight, I joined my dad, who lives near St. Paul, Minnesota, as his guardian. It was three weeks after his 90th birthday. Some of the 79 veterans on the flight had fought in combat, but many hadn’t. Most served during the Korean War.
My dad, the youngest of 11 children of Swedish immigrants and the only one of the children still alive, grew up on a dairy farm near Sandstone, Minnesota. Four of his brothers and one sister served in the military during World War II, including two in combat. One was in the Marines, two were in the Air Force and two were in the Army.
For my dad, as for many people today, the military offered a chance to get an education through the GI Bill. “It’s the only way I could ever afford to go to college,” he said.
After he was accepted into Naval ROTC, he went to the University of Minnesota, intending to return to the Navy or the Marines as a career officer. But his vision got worse, disqualifying him. He was discharged and became an insurance company actuary.
Honor Flight Twin Cities started in 2008, two years before Badger Honor Flight. Both organizations have waiting lists for their periodic flights but encourage applications and welcome volunteers.
The day trips to Washington are a chance for veterans to “get a glimpse of our gratitude,” said Jana Kyser, who runs Twin Cities Honor Flight with her husband Jerry.
“The most important thing is that these men and women just have that last little bit of positive reinforcement in their last years,” Jerry Kyser said.
Monuments and thank yous
We took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport about 6 a.m., arriving two hours later at Reagan National Airport to a throng of welcomers who clapped and thanked the veterans for their service.
Traveling in four buses, we visited the Air Force and Marine Corps memorials in Arlington, Virginia, before heading to the Navy Yard museum in Washington. After lunch there, we visited the World War II, Korean and Vietnam war memorials on the National Mall and saw the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Dinner was at the nearby Columbus Club, run by the Knights of Columbus, before we returned to the airport.
Police escorts usually lead the tour, which typically includes drives by the White House and U.S. Capitol. But a parade for the Washington Nationals, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the wildcard playoff game and went on to win the World Series, kept police busy and prevented us from going near those sites.
After dinner, we heard from James Byrne, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
He recounted words from President Dwight D. Eisenhower to injured Korean War veterans in the 1950s. Byrne told the Honor Flight veterans to “never take off your uniform” — meaning, wear hats or pins to let others know they served — “so that the American people can see those people who made those sacrifices so that they can sleep safe at night.”
Upon our return to the Twin Cities airport about 11 p.m., a lively crowd greeted the veterans, including bagpipe players, an anthem-playing band, saluting soldiers and lots of welcome signs.
People kept shaking the veterans’ hands and thanking them. A woman randomly gave my dad a pound of a coffee as a gift.
A contrast from Vietnam
“I was blown away” by the day, said David Lhotka, 82, of Rice Lake, who was on the Twin Cities flight. He was an Army radio operator at Camp Kaiser in South Korea in the 1960s.
“It really is a classy thing,” said Neal Halberg, 75, a Vietnam veteran with the Air Force from Exeland, near Rice Lake, who traveled with Badger Honor Flight.
Ronald Loresch, 70, of Madison, another Vietnam veteran on Badger Honor Flight, said the reception during the trip was a “night and day” contrast with what he and other soldiers experienced when they returned from Vietnam.
In 1970, while on leave in Madison before heading to Vietnam, he was riding in a cab, dressed in his Army uniform, when protesters pounded on the windows and swore at him, he said.
When he returned from Vietnam a year later, he changed into civilian clothes at the airport to avoid continuing protests.
“It took a long time for us to get over that,” he said.
My dad, a generation older than Loresch, recalls his years in the military as enriching. He thinks young adults should be required to do a year or two of some type of service. “I grew up in a hurry ... I learned about people who had different backgrounds,” he said.
On the way home from the airport after the Honor Flight, he and I were tired. But he said he was really impressed so many people showed up at both airports to recognize veterans.
Through details he shared with me throughout the day — the kind of cruiser ship he trained on, how he and other Marines blew up a floating mine near Hawaii, that Marines had beans and cornbread for breakfast on Saturdays — I felt I knew him a little better than I had that morning.
“This has been quite a day,” he said.