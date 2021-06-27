Honey, I’m home: City engineers adopt new beehives

The City of Madison has been abuzz this week after receiving its first-ever set of beehives in a bid to better care for the area’s ecosystem.

The Engineering Division worked with Operation Fresh Start to create custom beehive boxes. The bees were sourced with the help of a local bee equipment supply company. The hives are now located in a non-residential area near Nesbitt Road and Maple Grove Drive, where the bees will have access to 10 acres of forage habitat and several prairie ponds.

“There are lots and lots of bees out there that aren’t useful to us because we don’t get their honey. But those are the pollinators that when you read (about) the decimation of insects, they’re the ones out there that are getting hit the hardest,” said Todd Chojnowski of Engineering Operations.

City engineers will host the hives for the summer in celebration of National Pollinator Week, furthering the city’s mission to promote healthy pollinator habitats as a “Bee City.” Madison has been a part of the Bee City USA program since 2017. It joins other municipalities including Appleton and Elm Grove.