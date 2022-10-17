Homeowner, sheriff’s deputy evaluated at hospital after house fire in town of Mazomanie, authorities say

A homeowner and a sheriff’s deputy were evaluated at a hospital after a house fire in the town of Mazomanie on Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies and the Mazomanie and Black Earth fire departments and EMS units responded to a house fire at 10106 Highway Y in the town of Mazomanie, Sgt. Michael Sinclair said in a statement.

There was a chimney fire at the house and when the deputy arrive, the homeowner re-entered the home to retrieve items. The deputy also entered the residence to assist the homeowner to safety, Sinclair said.

The homeowner and deputy were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Sinclair said, with no details provided on any injuries.

The house was considered a total loss, the cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross was assisting the homeowner, Sinclair said.