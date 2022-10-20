Homecoming fun -- plus 8 more top picks for your weekend

It’s a great weekend for Badger fans and arts fans (and even better if you’re both), Students and alumni host the UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming, which is filled with public events, including a scavenger hunt and window displays at Memorial Union and, of course, flamingos on Bascom Hill.

On Friday, wear your red and white for the festive UW Homecoming Parade along State Street from 6-7:30 p.m., then join the Block Party and Pep Rally outside Memorial Union at 7:30 p.m. or the Multicultural Yard Show in the Union’s Shannon Hall from 8-10 p.m. Saturday brings the Divine Nine Plaza Kickback at 11 a.m. and a free tailgate and watch party in the Pyle Center for the 2:30 p.m. Badgers game vs. Purdue. Find a complete schedule of events at wiscohoco.com

Other top picks for your weekend:

Kanopy Dance presents “Kanopy Redux: No Limits”: New and reconstructed works plus Kanopy favorites, promising “impossibly exquisite physical dance” and lavish costumes. 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday (reception following), 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. $40; groups of 4+ $35; students $20. Purchase at the Overture box office or for an additional fee at 608-258-4141 or overture.org

A Circus Spooktacular: Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St., presents an all-ages Halloween-themed performance Friday and Saturday. Tickets remain at press time for the 7:30 p.m. Saturday show, $12-30; buy in advance at madisoncircusspace.com/events/

Edgewood College Fall Band Concert: Showcasing the work of contemporary American composers. 7 p.m. Friday, McKinley Performing Arts Center, 2219 Monroe St. Free. music.edgewood.edu

Jazz and art: The UW Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble and Contemporary Jazz Ensemble perform from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave. Stop in also to see the exhibit of haunting prints by artist David Lynch of "Twin Peaks" fame. Free. tandempress.wisc.edu

Adult Swim: Halloweird: Grown-ups 21 and over can celebrate Halloween after-hours at the children’s museum; wear your own costume or make costume accessories once there. 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., $20 advance, $25 at the door. madisonchildrensmuseum.org

Duck Soup Cinema: A Halloween blast from the past with old-timey Vaudeville acts and the classic 1925 black and white film “The Phantom of the Opera,” starring Lon Chaney and Mary Philbin. Accompaniment on the restored Grand Barton theater organ in Capitol Theater by organist Jelani Eddington. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $9; $3 ages 12 and under. Overture Center, 201 State St. overture.org

Oakwood Chamber Players: Chamber group performs a program inspired by Halloween. 2 p.m. Sunday, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. $25. artlitlab.org

Earth, Wood and Fire artist tour: Free, self-guided tours to artist studios in the Cambridge, Deerfield, Jefferson, Johnson Creek and Lake Mills areas. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maps and artist list at earthwoodandfiretour.com

And don't forget to mark the kids' calendar for some weekday Halloween fun:

Downtown Madison’s Family Halloween: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, with trick or treating and Halloween activities for the 12-and-under set at dozens of Downtown businesses (see visitmadison.com for a map) and in the lobby of the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., from 3-6 p.m. Special free Kids in the Rotunda performance at the Overture Center (3 p.m. and 5 p.m.) featuring the magicians Magic Morgan and Liliana, geared towards children 9 and under and their families. overture.org