Home sales fell significantly last month but prices continued to rise, according to a report by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Home sales in May fell by 21.5% compared to May 2022, but the median home price rose 6.9% to $294,000 from $275,000 over the last 12 months. There were 5,830 home sales in May 2023 compared with 7,421 the prior year.
On a year-to-date basis, home sales fell 26.4% (from 28,720 to 21,141 home sales) compared to the first five months of 2022.
Joe Horning, 2023 WRA chairman of the board of directors said in a statement that he believes potential buyers are motivated to buy new homes.
“An aging baby-boom generation, now ready to downsize, is being replaced as the largest generation by millennials at their prime homebuying stage of life,” he said.
But interest rates have increased, which have priced some buyers out of the market, said Tom Larson, executive vice president of the WRA. Homeowners have been more reluctant to sell "so you have fewer houses coming onto the market and you have fewer homes being built."
That unmet demand and tight supplies are also what continue to hamper home sales and drive up prices, just ahead of homebuying season, according to the report.
The inventory problem has not improved over the past year, the report states, which notes that a balanced market is characterized as “six months of available supply.” There were 2.8 months of supply in May, which was unchanged from the prior year.
Another problem: New construction has not filled the housing supply gap in the state. The U.S. Department of Commerce says that the number of one-unit private housing building permits for the first four months are down 25.5% compared with 2022.
The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate increased from an average of 5.23% in May 2022 to 6.4% in May 2023.
The report points out that lower home price appreciation rates and growth in median family income have helped offset the rise of mortgage rates on affordability, but affordability “has still fallen.”
The state defines housing as being affordable when an occupant pays no more than 30% of their gross income on living costs, including utilities.
The index assumes a healthy 20% down payment with the remaining 80% financed with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at current rates. The index fell from 152 in May 2022 to 133 in May 2023.
The report comes as the
Legislature last week approved a bipartisan package intended to increase lower-cost housing for Wisconsinites, including through the creation of loan programs to build infrastructure, convert vacant commercial buildings into homes and rehabilitate housing above commercial businesses.
Another measure would expand an existing home-rehabilitation program, and another — the only one without Democratic sponsors — would seek to limit the ways local governments can step in to stop new housing developments.
The bills, which passed both chambers on voice votes, will now head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who will likely sign most if not all of the proposals into law.
“Hopefully both mortgage rates and price appreciation will continue to moderate so more buyers in the (millennial) generation can start accumulating wealth through homeownership,” Michael Theo, WRA president, said in a statement.
Larson said potential long-term impact of the reduction in home ownership rates could be a loss of generational wealth, and to some extent, a loss of taxpayer money since homes generate tax revenue. A continuing trend could also have a rippling affect on jobs and the greater economy.
"The impacts could be significant and long-lasting," he said, adding that "We are hoping the numbers improve."
