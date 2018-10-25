A town of Deerfield home is considered a total loss Thursday after fire broke out in the home.
Nobody was injured in the fire reported at about 4:25 a.m. at 3334 Highway W, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The location is a short distance from Schuster's Farm, a popular spot for residents to get pumpkins and take walks in corn mazes.
Several pets were in the house at the time of the fire, and officials said the pets may not have gotten out of the house.
A woman in the house escaped the fire and was not injured.
Fire departments from Deerfield, Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Marshall, Lake Mills and Monona went to the scene, finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.
"The initial investigation is still ongoing but nothing appears suspicious," said Sgt. Pat Shellenberger of the Sheriff's Office.
WISC reported Deerfield Fire Chief Josh Sewell said the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.
No damage estimate was given.