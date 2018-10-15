Trips to the Rose Bowl from Madison just got a little easier.
Daily nonstop flights from Dane County Regional Airport to Los Angeles will begin March 31, United Airlines announced Monday.
This will be the first nonstop route to Los Angeles from the airport, the second nonstop route from Madison to the West Coast and the eighth nonstop route from Madison to cities west of the Rockies.
The new flight will leave Madison at 3:33 p.m. and arrive at Los Angeles International Airport at 5:48 p.m. Pacific time. The return flight will leave Los Angeles at 9:02 a.m. and arrive in Madison at 2:57 p.m. Central time.
For the route, United will use Embraer E-175 aircraft, which generally seat about 80 passengers.
“Thanks to United Airlines for its continued support of the Dane County region,” said County Executive Joe Parisi.
“Not only will this flight serve tourists headed to California, it will also provide a vital gateway to the West for south-central Wisconsin,” Parisi said.
The Los Angeles flights will be year-round; some other nonstops from the airport occur only during the winter.
“This is a significant development for Dane County and south-central Wisconsin,” said airport director Kim Jones, who was announced as the permanent director on Monday, after serving as interim director since former director Brad Livingston retired in August.
According to United’s online reservation system, a round-trip ticket between Madison and Los Angeles will cost about $450; tickets are available now.
The new flight also is the 22nd nonstop from Madison to 19 cities across the country.
United’s nonstops go to San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Newark and Los Angeles; Delta flies to Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, New York and Washington, D.C.; American flies to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Phoenix; Frontier flies to Denver and Las Vegas, and to Orlando, Philadelphia and Phoenix on a seasonal basis; and Sun Country flies to Fort Myers and Tampa on a seasonal basis.
The Madison-to-Los Angeles United flight is one of 22 new routes the airline announced will start in 2019.