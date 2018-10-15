Trips to the Rose Bowl from Madison just got a little easier.
Daily non-stop flights from Dane County Regional Airport to Los Angeles will begin March 31, 2019, after United Airlines announced the flights Monday.
This will be the first non-stop route to Los Angeles from Dane County Regional Airport, the second non-stop route from Madison to the West Coast and the eighth non-stop route from Madison to cities west of the Rockies.
The new flight will leave Madison at 3:33 p.m. and arrive at Los Angeles International Airport at 5:48 p.m. Pacific time. The return flight will leave Los Angeles at 9:02 a.m. and arrive in Madison at 2:57 p.m. Central time.
United will use Embraer E-175 aircraft for the route, which generally seat about 80 passengers.
"Thanks to United Airlines for its continued support of the Dane County region," said County Executive Joe Parisi.
"Not only will this flight serve tourists headed to California, it will also provide a vital gateway to the West for south-central Wisconsin," Parisi said.
The LA flights will be year-round and not seasonal.
"This is a significant development for Dane County and south-central Wisconsin," said Airport Director Kim Jones, who was announced as the permanent director on Monday, after serving as interim director since former director Brad Livingston retired in August.
According to United's online reservation system, a Madison to LA round trip ticket will cost about $450, and tickets are available now.
The new flight also is the 22nd non-stop from Madison to 19 cities across the country.
United's non-stops go to San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Newark plus the new one to Los Angeles; Delta flies to Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, New York and Washington, D.C.; American flies to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Phoenix; Frontier flies to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando (seasonal), Philadelphia (seasonal) and Phoenix (seasonal) and Sun Country flies to Fort Myers (seasonal) and Tampa (seasonal).
The Madison to Los Angeles United flight was one of 22 new routes the airline announced will start in 2019.