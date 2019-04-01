Hollywood is a little closer to Madison today, with the start of non-stop flights to Los Angeles.
United Airlines is now flying to Los Angeles International Airport from Dane County Regional Airport every afternoon, airport officials said on Sunday, the first day of the inaugural flight.
This is the first flight from Madison to Los Angeles, and only the second non-stop flight to California, the other being a United afternoon flight to San Francisco.
"United is thrilled to offer this direct flight from Los Angeles to the innovation hub of Madison," said Janet Lamkin, president of United's operations in California.
"This new flight gives Madison residents dozens of new flight options to Asia and throughout California, and brings more business and leisure travelers to Wisconsin," Lamkin said.
The Madison to LA flight leaves at 3:24 p.m. and arrives in Los Angeles at about 6 p.m., Pacific time. The return flight leaves Los Angeles at 8:47 a.m. Pacific time and arrives in Madison at 2:48 p.m. Central time.
United is using an Embraer E-175 aircraft. The plane will hold about 80 passengers, and the flight has three classes.
"This is a significant development for Dane County and south-central Wisconsin, said Airport Director Kim Jones in a release.
According to United's flight website, a round trip basic economy ticket costs $618 Monday through Saturday and $776 on Sunday, going up to $1,097 for first class.
Dane County Regional Airport now has non-stop service to 19 cities. The Los Angeles flight was initially announced in October for takeoff on March 31.
The Madison to LA flight was one of 11 new United domestic flights that started during weekend.