alert top story

Holiday Markets come to Monona Terrace courtesy of The Dane County Farmers’ Market

DCFMHolidayMkt_MononaTerrace

The Dane County Farmers’ Market's Holiday Markets pick up when the outdoor markets end.

 Dane County Farmers’ Market photo

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is holding four Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace: Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17.

The markets will run from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Exhibition Hall B, except on Dec. 10, when it will be in Ballroom ABCD.

The last two outdoor markets around the Square are the next two Saturdays from 6:15 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

At the holiday markets shoppers will find ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals: Wisconsin-grown cranberries, potatoes, vegetables, baked goods, meat and artisan cheese.

During December, look for locally produced gifts such as soaps, candles, wreaths, and dried flowers.

