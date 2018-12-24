The largest blood drive in Wisconsin is being held today.
The 33rd annual Holiday Blood Drive by the Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region of the American Red Cross is underway at Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center until 2 p.m.
All donors will receive a free, long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, will have a chance to win prizes and enjoy a variety of free food. The event also includes free parking, childcare and local entertainment that in years past has included live piano players. and special refreshments will be provided.
“We would never be able to host such a successful drive without the incredible support of the community,” said Laura McGuire, external Communications manager for the Red Cross Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region. “Year after year, the community steps up to the call for blood donations which go toward helping to save lives. We are grateful for those who respond to the constant need for blood donations at such a critical time of the year.”
More than 600 people are expected to donate blood and since its inception, the Holiday Blood Drive has collected 21,334 donations.
Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are needed to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
The Badger-Hawkeye Region serves Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, eastern Iowa and parts of Illinois. It also operates blood donation centers in Dubuque and Waterloo, Iowa; La Crosse; Stevens Point; Green Bay; Waukesha; and two in Madison at 2109 Zeier Road and 4860 Sheboygan Avenue.