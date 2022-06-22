Ho-Chunk youth follow ancestral path down Yahara and Rock rivers in traditional dugout canoe

After two long days of paddling, Demetria Abangan-Browneagle said her legs felt like “Jell-O.”

Demetria is one of several Ho-Chunk youth participating in a canoe trip down the Yahara River, the nation’s ancestral path, in a dugout canoe they carved themselves.

“I’m proud to be Ho-Chunk,” Demetria said. “This is what my ancestors did. I feel really important being able to do what my ancestors did.”

The Ho-Chunk Nation Dugout Canoe Journey began Monday and runs until Friday, when paddlers are expected to reach the Rock River in Beloit. Along the way, they will follow a series of landmarks and areas significant to Ho-Chunk history and culture.

The journey began in Lake Mendota, where a team of divers last year found a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe. The canoe is the oldest intact boat ever found in Wisconsin. Teams of divers watched and celebrated as the Wisconsin Historical Society raised the boat from the lake in November.

Dug Out Canoe Visitors take the dugout canoe carved by Ho-Chunk Nation members for a demonstration paddle from Lunney Lake Farm Park Tuesday.

Canoeing Tuesday ended around 1 p.m. when participants reached Lunney Lake Farm County Park. Nation members, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and members of the Friends of Capital Springs, among others, greeted paddlers in a celebration that featured traditional food, cultural music and guest speakers.

Bill Quackenbush, cultural resources division manager for the Ho-Chunk, opened Tuesday’s celebration. He has been guiding Ho-Chunk young people through the canoe journey, and worked with the kids to carve the dugout canoe from a cottonwood tree that grew in Lunney Park and was set to be thrown aside.

“It was important to us to initiate the use of that dugout as an educational tool,” Quackenbush said. “We have history in this area that we talk about in our oral stories, for example, that takes us back many thousands of years. We talk about the creation of those lakes and the recession of that last glacial episode.”

Dug Out Canoe Jovan Usanga, 9, and other members of the Ho-Chunk Nation are paddling this dugout canoe, carved from a cottonwood tree harvested from Lunney …

To create a dugout canoe, carvers hollow out the top of a log with a stone tool — or in this case, a chainsaw. They then shape the boat and coat it in a waterproof material, usually animal fat.

“(They said) there’s no value in a cottonwood,” he said. “Well, there’s a lot of value in cottonwoods … We used cottonwoods during removal periods to bring our elders and youth back to our ancestral homelands. The dugout canoe has a direct cultural connection to who we are and our heritage. It’s why we’re still around in Wisconsin.”

Educating youth

Quackenbush said Ho-Chunk leaders involved young people in their work because it is important to reconnect children with the history of their nation and the land.

The nation furthers that work through a number of educational initiatives, including historical educational programming, youth programming and language programming. Quackenbush said the programs have grown consistently since 1963, when the Ho-Chunk Nation’s government was established.

Dug Out Canoe Members of the Madtown Singers, a drum circle affiliated with UW-Madison, perform during an event marking the arrival of the dugout canoe at L…

“The youth is our driving force. As a tribe, we take care of our elders and we take care of our youth,” he said. “That’s our history. That’s our knowledge. These are our youth. This is our future. You sustain your culture through the process that’s perpetuated there.”

Canoer Jovan Usanga, 9, said he has been able to learn about his native language, participate in activities unique to his culture and meet Ho-Chunk youth.

“It makes me feel great and smart that I get to learn about all this stuff,” he said. “Especially my language.”

More collaboration

Parisi said he looks forward to increased collaboration and respect between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Dane County.

Dane County collaborated with the nation in 2017 when the county discovered historical artifacts belonging to the nation while paving the Lower Yahara River Trail.

“We’re so honored to be included in today,” Parisi said. “And we’re so honored for the partnership that we have and the partnerships that we will have moving forward to acknowledge Ho-Chunk ancestry and history.”

Members of other Native American tribes from across the country attended Tuesday’s event, in addition to officials and park employees. Quackenbush said that collaboration was necessary to make the event and canoe trip possible.

“Our tribe was removed from this land 200 years ago,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to say this land is our own anymore. … The only way we can take advantage of utilizing these places of culture is working in collaboration.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.