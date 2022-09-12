Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly at UW-Madison for more than 6 weeks to honor Indigenous Peoples

For the second time, the Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly at UW-Madison's Bascom Hall for more than six weeks starting with an outdoor ceremony on September 15.

The flag will first fly for one week in September, beginning with a public flag raising ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, as a part of UW-Madison's ongoing commitment to educate the campus community about the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk and First Nations history.

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle and UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin are slated to speak during the ceremony and Elliott Funmaker Sr. and the Wisconsin Dells Singers will provide songs.

The flag will also fly at Bascom Hall on for one week starting on October 10, Indigenous People's Day, and for the entirety of National Native American Heritage Month in November.

Last November the Ho-Chunk Nation flag flew for one day atop Bascom Hall along with the U.S. flag and the Wisconsin state flag. All three flags flew together on one central flagpole in a historic first, UW-Madison spokesperson Doug Erickson said in a statement.

To better reflect U.S. flag protocol, two new flagpoles have been installed at Bascom Hall, one on each side of the front entrance and the Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly alone on one flagpole while the U.S. flag and the Wisconsin state flag will share the other flagpole, Erickson said.

The flying of the Ho-Chunk Nation flag is expected to become a regular part of campus life at UW-Madison, he said.