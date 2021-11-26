Ho-Chunk leader wants to tell the unsanitized stories of his tribe through a history center

How do you tell that history?

Every time I present, I say I don’t want you to feel badly. I never want to hear empathy or shame. I just want there to be a reality check. Everything Madison has built is on our bones. Not in an ugly way but I would like people to acknowledge it. We’re getting there, we’re getting that awareness. We’re opening their eyes through all of our efforts.

I imagine you hear a lot of misconceptions about Native Americans through your work.

I feel like for so long we’ve been an enigma. I don’t want the community to think of us as "that casino out there and I don't know what they do." We're not "rich Indians." We're trying to maximize revenue for programs that help the tribe, like education, housing and elder care. It’s so important for us to be part of the larger community and our primary goal is to educate.

I’m used to presenting to adults but a school recently asked me to talk to students. I've been hesitant to do that in the past because I don't want people to think I'm there to talk about casinos and try to "hook them" while they're young or something. It's not like that at all. It's about our history.

How'd that first school presentation go?