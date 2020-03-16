You are the owner of this article.
Ho-Chunk Gaming closes Madison casino until April due to COVID-19
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, generic file photo

The Ho-Chunk Nation’s casino, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, is located southeast of the Interstate 39-90 and Beltline interchange.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison announced Monday that it would be shuttering its casino until April to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. 

The 24-hour casino, located just off of Interstate 39-90 at 4002 Evan Acres Road, will temporarily close starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

Executive manager Daniel Brown said the plan is to reopen on April 1 at 7 a.m., but that could change "as this remains a fluid situation." 

Deep cleaning and disinfecting will continue while the facility is closed, the casino said. 

“We are committed to the safety and health of our employees and guests," Brown said. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

