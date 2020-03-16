Ho-Chunk Gaming closes Madison casino until April due to COVID-19

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison announced Monday that it would be shuttering its casino until April to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The 24-hour casino, located just off of Interstate 39-90 at 4002 Evan Acres Road, will temporarily close starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Executive manager Daniel Brown said the plan is to reopen on April 1 at 7 a.m., but that could change "as this remains a fluid situation."

Deep cleaning and disinfecting will continue while the facility is closed, the casino said.

“We are committed to the safety and health of our employees and guests," Brown said.

