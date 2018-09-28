With funding from the city of Madison and Dane County as well as other donors, the Hmong community and service center Kajsiab House will continue operations in a new location.
Journey Mental Health Center, which has operated Kajsiab (pronounced kah-shee-ah) House, announced in August that it would stop providing the central space for Kajsiab House at Mendota Mental Health Institute and instead offer services to the Hmong community — many of whom are elderly refugees from the Vietnam War — at its other offices to reduce its debt.
The Hmong community decried the decision because it would have left the elders without a gathering space where they speak the Hmong language, cook meals and find peer support.
On Friday, Peng Her of the Hmong Institute announced that Kajsiab House, in effect, will move to the Catholic Multicultural Center on South Park Street through the end of the year. Since it will be transitioning to a new location and to independence from Journey, the new center will be called Hmong Kajsiab, which means stress-free and calm, Her said.
At a final gathering in their location at Mendota, many clients of Kajsiab House wore traditional clothing from their homeland in Laos while they shared a lunch of Hmong cuisine.
“They wanted to celebrate the years there and the transition to a new place,” Her said.
Her said Hmong Kajsiab may be run from the Catholic Multicultural Center past the end of the year but that decision hasn’t been made yet. He said the plan is to eventually be able to buy a property for Hmong Kajsiab.
“The elders have expressed a desire to have a place of their own that can’t be taken away,” Her said.
Through a coordinated effort, the Hmong community and its advocates secured $125,000 in stop-gap funding by attending city and county public hearings and seeking support from local businesses and organizations, Her said. The city approved $40,000 in funding for Kajsiab House, and a spokeswoman for Dane County said $40,000 will also come from the county this year.
Another $25,000 is still needed to fully fund Hmong Kajsiab through the end of the year, Her said.
County Executive Joe Parisi will propose another $50,000 in his 2019 budget for continued support as Hmong Kajsiab transitions into an independent center with its own mental health providers. Mental health services will still be provided through Journey through at least the end of the year, Her said, because it is contracted with the county to do so. But he said Hmong Kajsiab hopes to secure its own funding from the county for those services in the future.