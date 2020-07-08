× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his book “Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joseph McCarthy,” author Larry Tye mined a first-ever review of the Wisconsin senator’s personal and professional papers, along with his complete medical and military records, and he took the first deep dive into 9,000 pages of unsealed transcripts of his closed-door congressional hearings. What follows is an excerpt from his definitive account that describes how, in 1946, McCarthy reached the U.S. Senate by toppling incumbent Robert La Follette Jr., the son of “Fighting Bob.” Tye is a former Boston Globe reporter and author of seven previous books, including bestselling biographies of Bobby Kennedy and Satchel Paige. “Demagogue” was released this week.

Seldom in American history has a state election had national consequences as monumental as Wisconsin’s did in 1946, trading one of the Senate’s most enlightened and honorable statesmen for its most ignoble. How that happened is only partly the story of Joseph McCarthy wresting away the seat, although that is the time-honed version. What really happened is that Robert La Follette Jr. surrendered it.

The La Follettes were to Wisconsin politics what the Lees had been in Virginia, the Tafts were in Ohio, and the Kennedys would become in Massachusetts – powerful to the point of royalty. The pompadour-wearing patriarch Robert La Follette, known as “Fighting Bob,” served as district attorney, congressman, four-term U.S. senator, and, in 1924, the combative presidential nominee of a national Progressive Party that he launched to further his ambitions. His younger son Philip was a three-term governor, implementing in Wisconsin many New Deal programs before President Roosevelt could do so nationally. Lacking his father’s oratorical fire and his brother’s to-the-manor-born presence, the decorous and deliberate Robert Jr. seemed the least likely of the trio to matter when, upon his father’s death in 1925, he finished first in a special election to fill that seat. At age 30, in the shadow of his father’s name and his brother’s promise, he became the third-youngest senator in U.S. history.

“Young Bob” defied the handicappers. Chairing one of the most productive investigating committees ever, he unmasked company-sponsored violence in the coal fields of Harlan, Kentucky, and established as fact the horrors of farm worker life depicted in John Steinbeck’s novel Grapes of Wrath. Anyone who collected unemployment compensation owed him a debt. Same for Social Security recipients. In 1928, he set a statewide record that still stands in Wisconsin, winning reelection with 85.5 percent of the vote. President Roosevelt was such a fan that he considered tapping him as secretary of state, Supreme Court justice, vice president, and even as his White House successor, all despite the fact that Young Bob was neither a lawyer nor a Democrat. By the time La Follette announced his bid for a fifth term in 1946, after 40 years of that Senate seat in family hands, he looked to outsiders like as-sure-a-thing as there is in politics.

The first sign of trouble came with his pick of political parties. Early in 1946, he formally disbanded the moribund Wisconsin Progressive Party that he’d co-founded with his brother and under whose banner he’d run in the last two elections. He rejoined a Republican Party that, minus its progressive wing, had moved rightward. That upset the Democrats, who were begging for his help in building a party capable of competing in Wisconsin. It also alienated organized labor, which had always sided with the Progressives and now saw the Democrats as its best alternative. Angriest of all were conservative Republicans – self-styled “Stalwarts” – who wanted Robert back even less than he wanted to return. They were hell-bent on keeping their party ideologically pure and on toppling, once and forever, the loathed La Follette dynasty.

That intra-party turmoil created just the opening a disrupter like Joe McCarthy thrived on, and that we can now track thanks to this author’s first and exclusive access to McCarthy’s personal and professional papers that had been under lock and key at Marquette University, Joe’s alma mater. Looked at one way, an ex-New Deal Democrat like him was an impossible long-shot to trip up the party-hopping La Follette or sate the GOP’s hunger for a true-blue conservative. But the circuit judge from Appleton was a master of spin, selling himself not just as a war hero with a judicial temperament, but, in the words of The Nation magazine, as a cipher “whose strategy was the simple one of taking any position that La Follette opposed.” He also was stealthily building bridges to grassroots Republicans and especially to youthful ones. It was this burgeoning network of Young Republicans that he saw as instrumental to winning over the grayer and stodgier Republican Voluntary Committee. Unlike the official party, the RVC had no statutory spending limits, was free to back candidates in the primary, and was under the thumb of anti-La Follette conservatives.

If the RVC was the door to the Stalwart kingdom, “Boss” Thomas Coleman was the keeper of the key. A handsome, gracious industrialist, the 52-year-old Coleman had been drawn to politics by his principled conservatism and his abhorrence of the La Follettes. He knew 1946 offered the best shot at Young Bob. Yet a meeting in late-1945 with Judge Joe convinced him the Appleton roughneck was the wrong man to take it. “Joe, you’re a nice guy and I like you. But you’re a Johnny-come-lately in Republican politics,” Coleman told McCarthy as they sat in the English Room at Milwaukee’s elegant Pfister Hotel. “If you work as hard as you have been working and gain more support, you may have a chance some time in the future.” Sipping his bourbon-and-water, Joe calmly replied, “Tom, you’re a nice guy and I like you. But I got news for you. When that convention is over next year, Joe McCarthy will be the Republican-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senator.” Coleman wasn’t impressed, at least not then, barking back as he departed: “What you need is some self-confidence.”

McCarthy backed up his big talk. He crashed RVC meetings in 71 cities and towns, urging delegates to the May convention not just to endorse candidates for the primary, which they didn’t have to, but to back him for Senate. And, on the eve of the Oshkosh convention, he muscled aside his two strongest competitors for the conservative mantle. He took a direct approach with Walter Kohler Jr., son of a former Wisconsin governor, scion of the plumbing-products empire, and a veteran who’d recently gotten divorced. Seeing that failed marriage splayed across the front pages during a campaign wouldn’t be easy to take, Joe advised. “Who would do a thing like that?” Kohler asked. Joe: “I would.” In the case of ex-Governor Julius Heil, Joe exercised the kind of bluff he’d fine-tuned at the poker table. The chunky governor-turned-businessman was chatting up delegates over drinks when, one after another, they confessed that while they’d like to support him, “All the boys seem to be strong for that upstart McCarthy.” Which was just what Joe had told the hand-picked group to say to Heil who, after a sleepless night, announced he wouldn’t be running for senator after all.

With the field cleared of its establishment favorites, the RVC-Stalwart delegates yielded to the McCarthy-made inevitability, giving him 2,328 votes compared to 298 for his remaining opponent, a barely-known lawyer from Milwaukee. This master of the political upset had won the first of three rounds in the battle for the U.S. Senate.

Round two was a one-on-one against La Follette in the Republican primary. “I am glad to see Bob come over and fight in my own backyard,” Joe told reporters, as if La Follette was the only one hurdling party fences. “The fight will be very rough, but clean.” McCarthy kept his promise at first by sticking to the issues, although newly-available transcripts of his speeches make clear that his stances evolved so often they were impossible to parse. To maintain the post-war order, he told Young Republicans in early-May, the world needed a workable United Nations that kept out countries like Switzerland, which couldn’t be peace-loving because it hadn’t fought during World War II.

To forge an effective armed services, America needed to break down the “almost insurmountable social barrier between commissioned officers and enlisted men” (an interesting response from a commissioned officer in the Marines), and to abolish all political appointments to the Naval and Military colleges (his attempt to infuse politics into military appointments would, years later, speed his undoing). He ended the speech by railing – in a way he knew Tom Coleman would relish – against two Democrats, liberal Senator Claude Pepper of Florida and President Harry Truman: “They must be removed; they can be removed; and by Heaven they will be removed.”

He had promised to fight clean, but his free-swinging style ensured some punches would land below the belt. La Follette, McCarthy told voters, was a “gentleman from Virginia” who’d “sat out” the war. Joe’s point was plain: his country squire competitor had lost touch not just with the common American but with the heartland he was supposed to represent. Joe offered a striking contrast, as spelled out in his ads asserting that he’d “resigned his job to enlist as a PRIVATE in the MARINES,” and that “TODAY JOE MCCARTHY IS HOME. He wants to SERVE America in the SENATE. Yes, folks, CONGRESS NEEDS A TAIL GUNNER.” So what if much of it was untrue? McCarthy, we know now, never resigned his judge’s job, he never was a buck private, and La Follette never lived in the run-down house in Virginia that he had sold two long years before.

The lies were a preview of those he’d launch against this newspaper in his later years as America’s most fearsome Red-baiter. The Capital Times, he’d charge, were “the Red mouthpiece” for the Communist party in Wisconsin, while City Editor Cedric Parker “was closely affiliated with a number of Communist-front organizations.” Parker had in fact flirted with communism years before, but now there was convincing evidence that he and the paper were as anti-Communist as the country. Joe wasn’t fooled. “If a fowl looks like a duck, walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then we can safely assume that it is a duck,” asserted McCarthy’s 3,000-word screed, mailed to every media outlet in the state.

Once an admirer of the La Follettes, Joe had learned from Fighting Bob and Young Bob how effective it was to target Eastern elites – grain dealers, railroads and bankers – saying they were out to screw beleaguered Midwesterners. But while both sprang from populist roots, La Follette-style Progressivism offered a litany of carefully-crafted remedies whereas McCarthyism, even in that nascent stage, meant endless scapegoating and few solutions. And while it remains an enigma how the same state could spawn such mismatched sons as Tail-Gunner Joe and Young Bob, Wisconsin politics always had two strains. In 1911, Wisconsin elected America’s first Socialist to Congress, but by 1925 its Republican Party was so strong that Democrats held none of the 33 seats in the state senate and only one of 99 in the assembly. Even the La Follettes were Republicans for 28 of their 40 years holding that U.S. Senate seat.

To break that hold, McCarthy showed that he could outhustle as well as outtalk this most cerebral, least pugnacious of the La Follettes. Joe’s campaign mailed out 750,000 booklets with gushing copy and flattering photos of him perched in the rear-gunner’s seat, machine-gun ready. He also launched a penny postcard offensive. One side of his mailer had a picture of Joe, the other the admonition, “Your vote Tuesday will be greatly appreciated, by Joe McCarthy.” While the stamps were bought at the Appleton Post Office, the campaign was so suspicious of its Democratic postmaster that the 500,000 cards were mailed from as far away as Milwaukee.

By the end of the summer Joe had logged 33,000 campaign miles and worn out two cars. One day in particular became part of that election’s lore. “He got up at 5:00 A.M. in Marinette, in Northeastern Wisconsin, and started driving toward Superior, in the northwest, 250 miles away, where he had a radio speech scheduled for 5:00 P.M. and a public appearance at 8:30 P.M.,” The Saturday Evening Post reported. “In the first 100 miles, driving over rutted roads, McCarthy had four blowouts. He left his car in Rhinelander and took passage in a small passenger plane for Superior . . . Over Butternut the plane developed an oil leak and landed in an oats field. He hired a taxicab to finish the dash to Superior; its engine coughed out at Ashland. McCarthy, who had learned to fly small planes in the Solomons, borrowed one from a lawyer he knew in Ashland and flew it himself to Superior. He missed the radio date, but spoke at the public meeting.”

Those efforts cost money, and the once-reluctant Tom Coleman was there to help. Some bills he and the RVC paid themselves. For others, they enlisted fellow corporate big shots. Altogether the McCarthy forces spent more than $50,000 on the primary campaign, nearly four times La Follette’s $13,000.

Impressive as those exercises were, none would have been insurmountable if La Follette had mounted even a modest campaign instead of a white flag. The thrice-elected incumbent failed to reverse the defection of organized labor to the previously moribund Democratic Party. He failed to account for all the Democrats who would cross over in this open primary to vote for McCarthy, in the misplaced hope he would be easier than La Follette to beat in the general election. And he failed to foresee how hard the only Democratic candidate, former New Deal Congressman Howard McMurray, would pound him. Dredging up the senator’s anti-interventionist past, McMurray let loose with hyperbole nastier than McCarthy’s. “La Follette spent five years before the war voting for Hitler,” McMurray said, adding, “If a man had to sell out his civilization to get votes he should not represent a free people in a democratic society.” Could this senator, esteemed by his colleagues in Washington as one of the great men of the Senate, in fact be a Nazi quisling?

Young Bob was just 51 at the time, but he waged his campaign like an old man and a weak one. It was partly that, like many of his supporters, he took for granted the magic of the La Follette name and didn’t take seriously enough the upstart McCarthy. After all that time living in Washington when his father was senator, and as a senator himself, he was as out-of-touch with his Midwest base as Joe made out. “I’ve been in the Senate representing Wisconsin for 20 years,” La Follette explained wearily to William Benton, then assistant secretary of state. “If the people at home have decided they don’t want me, then I’m ready to quit.”

His miserable health helped explain that lassitude. When he was at the University of Wisconsin, a serious viral infection kept him from finishing his degree. The same bug, plus emotional strains, kept him in bed and out of World War I. As he aged, he suffered an inflammation of the leg that produced a blood clot. Other maladies included diverticulitis, bursitis, mild diabetes, and ongoing pain in his neck, hip, and shoulder. Underlying it all were too much drinking and ongoing marital troubles. Bob La Follette never liked campaigning and now was even more reticent, especially against a hardboiled brawler like Joe McCarthy.

When the senator finally did come home, six days before the election, he took to the airwaves and public podiums to position himself as a moderate: “The Communists want Bob La Follette’s scalp because I am not far enough to the left to suit them. The Colemanites have been attacking Bob La Follette because I am not far enough to the right to suit them.” The way forward, he concluded, is “the Middle Way, the American Way.” It was a strategy that could have worked if he’d begun earlier – and had kept his mouth shut about the governor’s race. Instead, he jumped in with a late endorsement of his friend Ralph Immell, who was challenging incumbent Governor Walter Goodland. That turned Goodland’s boosters against him and dumbfounded the governor, who had been urging Tom Coleman to drop his support for McCarthy and get behind La Follette.

On primary day, McCarthy’s victory was more of a shock than it should have been. Two-thirds of voters stayed home the way they usually did in a non-presidential year, with some confused by a primary that had been moved from April to August during the war years. Given all that McCarthy had done right on the campaign trail, the biggest surprise was how close La Follette came. The final tally was 207,935 for McCarthy and 202,557 for La Follette, with Joe’s slender edge coming in Milwaukee, a labor stronghold that had been La Follette territory. Joe had won a Republican nomination that he would later call the sweetest political triumph of his life.

The story took familiar turns from there, with McCarthy easily winning the general election with an assist from the unlikeliest of sources, his vanquished primary rival Robert La Follette Jr. As one of the first respected liberals to sound an alarm about both Soviet aggression and the growing influence of the U.S. Communist party, Young Bob had enormous credibility on the issue. He put that on the line by publishing in The Progressive magazine slashing attacks on left-wing Democrats, unionists, and others who, “like vermin,” were “prostituting liberalism for their own devious purposes.” He didn’t mention McMurray but didn’t have to, since everyone understood and pro-McCarthy newspapers reprinted his articles. La Follette never had or would like McCarthy, but he liked McMurray so much less that on November 5, he pulled the lever for the man who had dethroned him.

Two-thirds of Wisconsin voters did the same. The final tally was 620,430 for McCarthy and 378,772 for McMurray. Joe had finished first in an eye-popping 70 of the state’s 72 counties and won all three rounds in the fight of his life. His rise from chicken farmer to U.S. senator at the age of 39 was the kind of rags-to-ruling story that would have impressed Fighting Bob, who took 12 years longer to make it to that sacred seat in the U.S. Senate.

There is one more painful twist to the McCarthy-La Follette narrative. Young Bob had suffered from depression and anxiety over the years, along with physical ailments. But he’d always managed to rebound from the former and the latter weren’t more pronounced than normal when, on February 24, 1953, the ex-senator left his office in downtown Washington and headed home. Quietly entering the bathroom off his second-floor bedroom, La Follette fatally shot himself through the roof of his mouth with a target pistol his father had given him as a child. With no note explaining why, there was rampant speculation. Was it worries about his declining memory or a sense he’d let his father down by yielding the family Senate seat to McCarthy in 1946?

La Follette’s son Bronson, who was 17 in 1953, acknowledged those factors in an interview with this author in 2018, but had little doubt what pushed his father over the edge: the fear of being dragged back to Capitol Hill by McCarthy to explain what the former senator admitted was Communist influence on his staff when he chaired the Civil Liberties Committee. While Young Bob had quietly fired a senior aide he knew to be a card-carrying Communist, he always wondered whether he should have alerted the FBI. Bronson, who himself died two years ago, was fairly certain that, shortly before his death, his father got a phone call from McCarthy threatening to investigate those dated but still-raw questions. “My dad committed suicide instead of being called before McCarthy’s committee,” said Bronson, who was Wisconsin’s attorney general in the 1960s. “No question at all.” And it’s not just a susceptible son who is saying that, but La Follette’s biographer. His subject confided to friends his anxieties about being called to testify, Patrick Maney says, and Bob La Follette Jr. may have been “Joe McCarthy’s first victim.”