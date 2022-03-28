'A pivotal moment': Design team tapped for new $120 million Wisconsin history museum

An architecture firm that has worked on some of the country’s top museums has been tapped to join the design team for a new Wisconsin history center, the Wisconsin Historical Society said.

The SmithGroup will join the effort to replace the existing, undersized Wisconsin Historical Museum at 30 N. Carroll St. on Capitol Square with a four-story, 100,000-square-foot museum that has a construction date slated for early 2024, said Kendall Poltzer, a spokesperson for the historical society.

An award-winning firm, the SmithGroup has in its portfolio cultural projects both nationally and in Wisconsin, from the National Museum of African History and Culture in Washington, D.C., to Alumni Park at UW-Madison.

“This is a pivotal moment in bringing our vision to life and for the future of history,” said Christian Overland, director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

SmithGroup will work in tandem as a design and engineering team with Milwaukee-based Continuum Architects + Planners, which has won an award for its work on the Chazen Museum of Art. The design phase of the project will begin this summer.

In December, the society announced that New York-based firm Ralph Appelbaum Associates will design exhibits for the new museum, which is set to double the current museum’s exhibition space.

The Historical Society, established in 1846, has one of the nation’s largest collections of North American historical assets and operates 12 museums and sites. But its flagship museum has been housed in the undersized, 42,000-square-foot former Wolff Kubly hardware store building since the mid-1980s.

Supporters have envisioned a new museum for more than two decades. The historical society has secured $100 million for the project through government funding and private donations. The total cost is estimated at $120 million.

In October, after a lengthy search, the society announced it would demolish its current museum and adjacent properties for the new facility, and envisioned a stylish structure with a glass facade and rooftop deck offering sweeping views of the state Capitol.

