Historical fencing enthusiasts bring sword fighting traditions from the past to Madison

Every Wednesday, Romana Shemayev shows up at Olin Park prepared for battle.
Wearing a metal helmet, a leather-and-steel neck guard and a perforated steel face visor, she carries a sword at her side. When her armor, modeled after 15th-century garb, catches the attention of people passing by, she invites them to learn to wield a sword.
Shemayev is the founder of the Madison-based historical European martial arts club Bent Blades, a group of amateur historical fencing enthusiasts that trains to use swords in accordance with teachings from medieval and Renaissance masters.
Historical martial arts is not a standardized sport, Shemayev said, meaning enthusiasts must draw from ancient texts to learn proper fighting techniques. Bent Blades interprets teachings from archaic literature and puts the knowledge to practice through trial and error.
“We're basically a bunch of nerd anarchists who do it the best way we see fit,” she said.
Shemayev had always been fond of swords. Growing up in Russia, she played with swords as a child, and as a teenager she even dabbled in Olympic fencing. But modern fencing and playing with plastic weapons never satisfied her curiosity, so she sought out a more intentional blade-wielding community.
“I’ve literally loved swords all my life,” she said. “And I finally decided that if I can think it, the internet has it.”
That's how she discovered the HEMA Alliance — a nonprofit service organization for the Historical European Martial Arts community. Shemayev took a deep dive into the world of historical fencing and fell in love with it, leading her to create Bent Blades as a HEMA club in 2014.
The group originally started with only Shemayev and another member, but once they started practicing in the open, the clashing of their swords and armor attracted more members.
Eric Wood, a Madison native, was one of those early members. Wood was attracted to the group because of the historical component, captivated by the ancient texts the group uses to decipher the fencing practices, but he has stayed in the group over the years for the camaraderie and the thrill of the fight.
“Who doesn’t want to have a sword and hit people with it?” he said.
Club members learn to use two types of swords: a two-handed 14th-century sword and a one-handed sword from the Renaissance era.
The 14th-century sword weighs between 2 and 3 pounds and is used in a fighting style known as longsword, in which combatants use both hands to brandish the double-edged blade. The Renaissance sword is lighter and called a rapier.
Some members take the skills they learn to historical martial arts tournaments. Shemayev said tournaments typically involve 100 people or more and draw participants from all over the country.
Since there is no universal doctrine for historical martial arts, tournaments create a set of rules for combat depending on the type of sword and safety equipment used. Competitors earn points for techniques they use and strikes they land during a match.
Wood said the tournaments help participants become better fighters and provide a way for historical martial arts enthusiasts to connect.
“You're talking, you’re sharing little tips and tricks and getting to know the community at large,” he said.
'Tremendous trust'
Deidre Crouch, a new member of Bent Blades, was drawn to the group after she saw Shemayev give a sword demonstration at a drag show during Pride Month.
She has since fallen in love with the “sword dork” community and the group's tight-knit bond.
“From the moment I stepped in the door, I felt like I’d kind of found a little family,” she said.
For Becky Rose, another new member, the group has provided a sense of community following the isolating months of the pandemic.
In addition to the physical and mental challenge sword fighting presents, Rose said Bent Blades has also given her a window into the world of some of her most admired literary heroes.
“You read about and you hear about your heroes and they do things with blades, and it’s kind of easy to disconnect from that," she said. "To be able to do (sword fighting) as well … it just feels really neat."
Bent Blades trains with longswords from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays at Neighborhood House, 29 South Mills St., and with rapiers from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at Olin Park.
While she loves learning the history behind swords and practicing combat, Shemayev said she cherishes Bent Blades above all as her "family away from family."
“When you go far enough in the world of martial arts, you really learn to place your health and well-being into other people’s hands,” Shemayev said. “That’s a tremendous trust, and you ... develop a very specific bond with the people who are kind of your kind of crazy.”