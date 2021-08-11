Historical fencing enthusiasts bring sword fighting traditions from the past to Madison

“I’ve literally loved swords all my life,” she said. “And I finally decided that if I can think it, the internet has it.”

That's how she discovered the HEMA Alliance — a nonprofit service organization for the Historical European Martial Arts community. Shemayev took a deep dive into the world of historical fencing and fell in love with it, leading her to create Bent Blades as a HEMA club in 2014.

The group originally started with only Shemayev and another member, but once they started practicing in the open, the clashing of their swords and armor attracted more members.

Eric Wood, a Madison native, was one of those early members. Wood was attracted to the group because of the historical component, captivated by the ancient texts the group uses to decipher the fencing practices, but he has stayed in the group over the years for the camaraderie and the thrill of the fight.

“Who doesn’t want to have a sword and hit people with it?” he said.

Club members learn to use two types of swords: a two-handed 14th-century sword and a one-handed sword from the Renaissance era.