Historic tavern to move to new brewing complex at Old World Wisconsin

Lund’s family heritage is tied to the two-story tavern that was founded by her grandfather in 1906 and attached to a farmhouse. The bar is where cigars and pickled pigs feet were sold along with 2-ounce pours of Muscatel and bottles of Lithia beer delivered from West Bend in wooden crates.

The bar was originally located in what is now the dining room of the house, but a short time after Frank and Fanny Wittnebel opened the doors they added the bar room and the upstairs hall, which is accessed from an outside door or from an upstairs bedroom in the house. The earliest documented dance at the tavern was in 1919. It once hosted a poultry show and was a popular place for keno, the last game of which was played in 1942.

Roadside taverns dot Wisconsin, but few have been so well preserved without modern upgrades. Jim Draeger, who in 2012 co-authored “Bottoms Up: A Toast to Wisconsin’s Historic Bars and Breweries,” was also on hand in 2017 when the bar fixtures were being moved.

“Bars like this are really rare today,” Draeger said at the time. “There are a few handful of them in Wisconsin that are of this vintage and this original. There just aren’t very many of them anymore.”