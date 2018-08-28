Historic rains in western Dane County brought damage instead of relief to parched farm fields, but the rain did revive thirsty crops all across the state.
The crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Aug. 26 said several rounds of thunderstorms moved through the state, a boon to most but a bane to others.
"Western Dane County was hit with over 10 inches of rain, flooding fields and damaging rural roads," the report said.
In some of the hard-hit areas, farmers were chopping damaged corn to use as silage.
"Not sure the 2+ inches of rain received over the weekend arrived soon enough, but it will certainly help what hasn't burned off," a Clark/Price/Taylor County report said.
Overall, crops seemed to be doing good on a statewide basis.
The corn crop was rated 73 percent good to excellent, with 77 percent in the dough stage and 36 percent dented. Corn for silage was three percent harvested.
The soybean crop was rated 75 percent good to excellent, with 94 percent setting pods and leaves turning color on 11 percent of the crop, with some reports of soybeans dropping leaves.
Oats harvested for grain was 78 percent complete.
Potatoes were rated 79 percent good to excellent, with 20 percent of the crop harvested.
The third cutting of alfalfa was 85 percent complete. All hay was rated 72 percent good to excellent.
Pasture was rated 64 percent good to excellent.
Soil moisture numbers were steady despite the heavy rain.
Topsoil moisture was 82 percent adequate to surplus, down six points from the previous week, and subsoil moisture was 80 percent adequate to surplus, up four points from the previous week.