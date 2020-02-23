Historic northern Wisconsin property and its 25,000-square-foot mansion up for sale

DeCaster, Obermeier and other investors, operating under the name of Whitewater Gresham Estates, bought the property for $500,000 and then in 2005 tried to sell the property’s 17 tracts to four bidders at an auction that drew a crowd of 100 people at a Shawano banquet facility. However, the combined $1.26 million in bids were about 40 to 50 percent below the minimum asking price, according to a story at the time in the Shawano Leader newspaper.

“The value of this is the land and the riverfront,” Gallagher said. “To a lot of buyers, (the mansion) is a liability and it’s got to be taken down. But you could put a family compound here and put a couple of million bucks into the place. We sell plenty of property with people who do this these days. The economy is booming. There are a lot of people with significant means out there.”

Brando steps in

Construction of the mansion began in the late 1930s and was built for the invalid daughter of a wealthy Chicago inventor and attorney. The daughter, however, died before the mansion was completed, and her mother lived there until 1948. In 1950, the Alexian Brothers, a Catholic religious order devoted to caring for the sick, founded in Europe at the time of the Black Death, acquired the 232-acre site and several buildings as a gift. In 1954, an addition was added at the cost of about $1.5 million.