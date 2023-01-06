Historic Badger Liquor Shop sign lights up Downtown Madison once again

After a nearly six month restoration , the historic Badger Liquor Shop neon sign was lit aglow once more alongside a full moon Friday night in Downtown Madison.

A crowd gathered in the cold at the corner of State and Gorham Streets — dubbed Madison's Happiest Corner — to watch the ceremonial lighting and celebrate the project. Sign Art Studio restored the sign, which was originally built in the 1940s and is one of the last remaining vintage neon signs in Downtown.