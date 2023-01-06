Historic Badger Liquor Shop sign lights up Downtown Madison once again

After a nearly six month restoration, the historic Badger Liquor Shop neon sign was lit aglow once more alongside a full moon Friday night in Downtown Madison.
A crowd gathered in the cold at the corner of State and Gorham Streets — dubbed Madison's Happiest Corner — to watch the ceremonial lighting and celebrate the project. Sign Art Studio restored the sign, which was originally built in the 1940s and is one of the last remaining vintage neon signs in Downtown.
A crowd gathered in the cold at the corner of State and Gorham Streets — dubbed Madison's Happiest Corner — to watch the ceremonial lighting and celebrate the project. Sign Art Studio restored the sign, which was originally built in the 1940s and is one of the last remaining vintage neon signs in Downtown.
Photos: The restoration and installation of the Badger Liquor sign
Kirk Crawford, technical director at Sign Art Studio, looks over the Badger Liquor Shop sign prior to its restoration.
Kirk Crawford, technical director at Sign Art Studio, looks over the old neon from the Badger Liquor Shop sign. The lights were used as a pattern for new neon created by the Neon Lab in Madison.
The Badger Liquor Shop sign was removed in July and stored in a warehouse at Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, where Kirk Crawford is the technical director. The shop is also storing signs for the owners of Smoky's Club and the Avenue Club, both of which closed in recent years.
Kirk Crawford, technical director at Sign Art Studio, looks over the Badger Liquor Shop sign prior to its restoration.
Kirk Crawford, technical director at Sign Art Studio, shows off the worn Badger Liquor Shop sign awaiting restoration in November.
The outline of a metal beer bottle is seen on the Badger Liquor Shop sign prior to its restoration.
Dan Yoder, owner of Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, paints the letter "L" on the Badger Liquor sign that was installed Thursday in Downtown Madison. On Yoder's left arm is a tattoo of the Orpheum Theatre sign, which his company rebuilt in 2015 and 2016.
Dan Yoder now owns the sign for Party Port, a Madison liquor store that closed in 2018. He hopes to one day restore the sign, which hangs in his shop.
The ice cube sign for the Badger Liquor Shop sign sits on a work bench last month at Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb.
Dan Yoder, who founded Sign Art Studio in 2005, looks over the metal bottles that are part of the Badger Liquor Shop sign.
Dan Yoder spent part of last month hand-lettering the Badger Liquor Shop sign.
Dan Yoder spent part of last month hand-lettering the Badger Liquor Shop sign.
Dan Yoder works on hand-lettering the Badger Liquor Shop sign in December.
One of the most recent works by Sign Art Studio is this sign for Driftless Social, a supper club in downtown Mount Horeb.
Callie Mosley works in the Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb in December, installing new neon created by the Neon Lab in Madison. About 200 feet of neon was created for the Badger Liquor Shop sign project.
Jeremy Reddell of Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb works on some of the neon for the Badger Liquor Shop sign.
Brad Hermanson installs one of the five neon beer droplets on the Badger Liquor Shop sign last month in the Sign Art Studio workshop.
Workers at Sign Art Studio look over part of the illuminated neon during a test last month in the company's shop.
The Badger Liquor Shop sign was illuminated for the first time on Dec. 22 in the Sign Art Studio shop in Mount Horeb. A public lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of State and Gorham streets.
The Badger Liquor Shop signs sits in a trailer Thursday waiting to be hoisted onto the front of the building at State and Gorham streets.
The Badger Liquor Shop sign begins its assent Thursday.
Mike Wilkinson of Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb helps guide the restored historic sign for Badger Liquor Shop into place Thursday. The sign, built in the 1940s, underwent a six-month restoration but is now back at the corner of State and Gorham streets.
Chase Zimpel welds a bracket as Jessie Wieher assists in the installation Thursday of the Badger Liquor Shop sign.
The State Capitol and the sign for the Orpheum Theatre can be seen in the distance as the Badger Liquor Shop sign is installed Thursday. Sign Art Studio of Mount Horeb led the restoration efforts on both signs.
