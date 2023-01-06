 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic Badger Liquor Shop sign lights up Downtown Madison once again

After a nearly six month restoration, the historic Badger Liquor Shop neon sign was lit aglow once more alongside a full moon Friday night in Downtown Madison.

After a nearly six month restoration, the historic Badger Liquor Shop neon sign was lit aglow once more alongside a full moon Friday night in Downtown Madison.

A crowd gathered in the cold at the corner of State and Gorham Streets — dubbed Madison's Happiest Corner — to watch the ceremonial lighting and celebrate the project. Sign Art Studio restored the sign, which was originally built in the 1940s and is one of the last remaining vintage neon signs in Downtown.

Historic Badger Liquor Shop sign lights up Downtown Madison once again

A crowd gathered in the cold at the corner of State and Gorham Streets — dubbed Madison's Happiest Corner — to watch the ceremonial lighting of the Badger Liquor Shop sign, which was built in the 1940s and restored over the last six months.
Olivia Herken is an education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She is a former local government and political reporter for the La Crosse Tribune, and a graduate of the UW-Madison School of Journalism.

