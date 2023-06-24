There is no guitar or violin case in which to throw a few bucks.

Instead, Eric De Los Santos uses a yellow, 5-gallon bucket.

The lone marimba street musician in Madison’s Downtown also faces more logistical challenges for each of his outdoor gigs compared to those with smaller, more portable instruments, like the kazoo Art Paul Schlosser uses to accompany his guitar.

For De Los Santos, his first order of business is assembling his marimba after removing it, in 15 pieces, from his 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara, a compact sport utility vehicle he typically parks in a Downtown parking ramp.

On this day it was on the second level of the State Street Capitol Parking Garage, which meant rolling it down the ramps (with the bucket on top of the keys) exiting on to the North Carrol Street sidewalk and then turning on East Dayton Street for a one-block walk, across State Street to his favored spot in front of the Overture Center for the Arts.

That’s when he searches for a pebble to place in front of one of the marimba’s four wheels to insure it doesn’t roll away while he uses mallets of yarn to bang away and bring a unique sound to a street flush with personalities and its own vibe.

This is how, since 2016, De Los Santos, 45, has been making a full-time living after leaving a delivery job.

“I feel awfully blessed and in a way undeserving of the past seven years,” De Los Santos said on a recent Friday evening outside the $200 million concert and performing arts center.

“People told me when I was at the delivery job that ‘you should take that marimba and you should go on State Street and just play.’ The only way that I’ve thought of to say thank you to everyone, to this city and everybody who has ever just stayed for a little while and listened, is to just keep learning new tunes.”

De Los Santos grew up in San Antonio, Texas. In his late teens, he came to Milwaukee for three straight summers to play with the Pioneer Drum & Bugle Corps. He attended UW-Whitewater, has been an instructor with the Oregon Marching Band’s summer program, spent some time on the Green Bay Packers drum line and has taught private piano and drum lessons.

He lives on Madison’s Southeast Side but is most at home behind his mobile keyboard, playing a wide range of songs that can include renditions of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” to French composer Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” published in 1905.

How did you become a musician?

I started learning music in middle school when I was 11 years old in sixth grade, middle school band. I felt like I picked it up pretty quickly right away. When I was 19, I joined Pioneer Drum & Bugle Corps in Milwaukee. I thought I was pretty good at this before I did that, but that just made me even better. It was not easy. It was pretty intense. I also knew while it was happening, and I did it for three summers, that I was having the three best summers of my life. For 10 weeks out of the summer we didn’t worry about anything other than playing. We just became better players and better people, too. It’s a little cliche, but there’s something surreal about being away from home for weeks as a teenager.

What other kind of things have you done in Madison?

I play in a Taiko group. It’s Japanese drums. They’re pretty rare here in the Midwest. I just like it because it’s a musical ensemble, because it’s all drums the size of barrels. Its not something I can traditionally hold.

How many songs on your marimba do you know by heart?

It’s probably 42 or 43. How many of them I can play well might be a different story. But all the tunes, even though they’re not perfect, I like ones that challenge me. I like to go out and try things that are a bit out my reach.

What are the challenges of playing marimba in an outdoor, urban environment?

It’s a lot of ignoring the bus that just went by, it’s a lot of ignoring that someone is having a loud conversation and people screaming for no good reason on State Street. There are challenges to playing indoors, but I feel outdoors it’s a little more free, it’s a little more liberating. Indoors, it’s a little more intimate, and I feel like a lot more attention is drawn to you. But I wouldn’t want to change any of it. I create a 2½-, 3-foot bubble around me, and everything else outside that bubble while you’re playing doesn’t exist. Drum corps taught me that.

Do you have a favorite place to busk?

It’s pretty darn familiar right here (in front of the Overture Center). I play here most frequently. The markets, for sure, specifically the Downtown (Saturday Dane County Farmers’ Market), Monroe Street (Farmers Market) and the Northside (Farmers Market). I can’t remember the last time I played a farmers market and it wasn’t a good time.

Why is this a good town to be a busker?

I’ve tried busking in Milwaukee, which is probably why I didn’t hang out there for very long. I’ve tried Pewaukee, Whitewater, the (Wisconsin) Dells, as well. It’s more lucrative here. I feel people appreciate the arts more here in Madison than in other places. People here also appreciate good art, as well.

Tell us about your marimba?

It’s a Musser 300 series, I believe. I say “believe” because I don’t know how old this marimba is, actually. I got this from Oregon High School. I taught marching band for a number of summers there, and my first summer there we used this instrument, along with the rest of the boards, and it was dragging down the rest of the section because it couldn’t keep up. The (school) district told the band director, who was my good friend from college, that he should call White House of Music to have them take it away after they got a new marimba. My friend called me and said if you can get it in your truck, it’s yours.

How’s the sound?

It’s meant for the outdoors. This is not rosewood, it’s synthetic with a little bit of wood in it. It’s meant to take a beating.

What do you enjoy about busking?

That I’m finally out playing again. I get to make a living just coming out here whenever I want. The whole time when I was teaching, I was always thinking that I want to be out playing again. The fact that I can come out here and play is pretty satisfying. Only once out of every 100 times someone will tell me to shut up.