 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hilldale Shopping Center to host 16 free outdoor fitness classes
0 Comments

Hilldale Shopping Center to host 16 free outdoor fitness classes

  • 0
Hilldale

Rhiannon Teschner, center, of Middleton, shops at Hilldale for shoes for prom with siblings Cecilia, 15, and Julian, 11, with their aunt Donna Carnes in the background.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Hilldale Shopping Center said Tuesday it will host 16 free outdoor fitness classes in July and August.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be allowed if there is room.

Classes will vary from high-energy Zumba dance, to boot camps, spin classes, and even yoga and mindfulness for families.

Here is the list of classes:

More details and times for Hilldale Sweat are here.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics