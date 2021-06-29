Hilldale Shopping Center to host 16 free outdoor fitness classes

Hilldale Shopping Center said Tuesday it will host 16 free outdoor fitness classes in July and August.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be allowed if there is room.
Classes will vary from high-energy Zumba dance, to boot camps, spin classes, and even yoga and mindfulness for families.
Here is the list of classes:
- 7/6 – Zumba with Francis Mendrano x Black Power Dance
- 7/10 – Burn Boot Camp
- 7/13 – Yoga for kids & parents with little om BIG OM
- 7/17 – Zumba with Francis Mendrano x Black Power Dance
- 7/20 – Yoga for kids & parents with little om BIG OM
- 7/24 – Burn Boot Camp
- 7/27 – Zumba with Francis Mendrano x Black Power Dance
- 7/31 – CycleBar
- 8/3 – Burn Boot Camp
- 8/7 – Burn Boot Camp
- 8/10 – Yoga for kids & parents with little om BIG OM
- 8/14 – CycleBar
- 8/17 – Burn Boot Camp
- 8/21 – Burn Boot Camp
- 8/24– Zumba with Francis Mendrano x Black Power Dance
- 8/28 – Yoga for kids & parents with little om BIG OM
More details and times for Hilldale Sweat are here.