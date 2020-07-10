Hilldale Shopping Center closes stores ahead of protest

Stores at the Hilldale Shopping Center abruptly closed their doors Friday afternoon ahead of a protest scheduled to take place outside of the Apple Store.
Organizers in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement in Madison and Milwaukee said they came together at the shopping center in an effort to educate patrons on the plight faced by Black people in America.
But the normally bustling shopping center was void of customers as businesses shuttered their doors at about 2:30 p.m., prior to the kick off of the event.
“We’re on day 42 (of the movement),” said Frank Nitty, a community organizer from Milwaukee. “We’re at it every day and we’re not stopping until we get change.”
Organizers said they were told by shopping center management that the stores were closed to accommodate the block party, but they said they believe management shut down the center to accommodate customers.
Organizers also said shopping center security tried to block them from setting up a sound system and grill outside of the Apple Store.
The shopping center security team declined to comment.
"We need to learn how to stop ignoring people's voices and listen to them," Nitty said. "People aren't trying to be violent, they're trying to be heard."
An open mic showcased Madison performers and spoken word presentations during the event, billed as an educational block party, and free food was provided to the public.
"We are happy to welcome this block party to Hilldale although would have been grateful to be involved in the organization of it so that we could prepare the site to receive a crowd and work to insure that all COVID-related standards of mass gatherings were met," Hilldale Shopping Center spokeswoman Susanne Barnet said in a statement.
Barnet said management met with the organizers Friday afternoon, prior to the event, and provided masks and hand sanitizer.
The event was part of 7 Shades of Black, a seven-day celebration of Black culture with different themes for each event that started on Tuesday and will conclude Monday.
