Hilldale Shopping Center closes stores ahead of protest

Stores at the Hilldale Shopping Center abruptly closed their doors Friday afternoon ahead of a protest scheduled to take place outside of the Apple Store.

Organizers in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement in Madison and Milwaukee said they came together at the shopping center in an effort to educate patrons on the plight faced by Black people in America.

But the normally bustling shopping center was void of customers as businesses shuttered their doors at about 2:30 p.m., prior to the kick off of the event.

“We’re on day 42 (of the movement),” said Frank Nitty, a community organizer from Milwaukee. “We’re at it every day and we’re not stopping until we get change.”

Organizers said they were told by shopping center management that the stores were closed to accommodate the block party, but they said they believe management shut down the center to accommodate customers.

Organizers also said shopping center security tried to block them from setting up a sound system and grill outside of the Apple Store.

The shopping center security team declined to comment.