Over the river or through the woods, plan on heavy traffic.
The travel club AAA projects 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles to celebrate Thanksgiving. That’s about 2.5 million more than last year and the highest number since 2005.
Nearly one in five Wisconsin residents -- or about 1.12 million people -- are expected to travel this year.
About 90 percent of those holiday travelers will be navigating the roads in cars and trucks, and most of them will be trying to go at the same times.
The worst traffic is expected during the evening commutes, with things getting worse through Wednesday, according to AAA and INRIX, a mobility analytics company. Traffic is also expected to be tough on Sunday when most travelers return.
“It’s going to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, so people should plan accordingly,” said Michael Bie, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “Folks can expect to see a lot of congestion on the interstate.”
Most of the DOT’s construction projects have wrapped up for the year -- and Hwy. 14 re-opened last week in western Dane County where August flooding washed out two bridges.
Bie said motorists should be aware of work zones on Interstate 90 between Madison and the Illinois border, although workers will not be present over the weekend and two lanes of travel will be open in each direction.
Real-time traffic information is available on the DOT's website or by calling 511.
Looking to beat the traffic? Wait until Thanksgiving Day to leave and come back on Friday or Saturday.
“What’s unique about Thanksgiving travel is that virtually everybody travels on Wednesday and returns home on Sunday,” Bie said.
With the national average price of gasoline at $2.61, drivers will pay only a few cents more per gallon than a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. According to AAA, the average price in Wisconsin is $2.50, up about 5 cents from last year.
The weather forecast looks good for travel on Wednesday, with no significant precipitation forecast anywhere in Wisconsin or neighboring states, according to the National Weather Service.
Thanksgiving Day itself should feature partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 30s.
“Not warm but not terrible,” said Andy Boxell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Sullivan office.
Temperatures will warm enough for rain or mixed precipitation Friday afternoon into Saturday, and there is potential for inclement weather late in the weekend when most travelers will be returning.
“It’s probably something to keep an eye on,” Boxell said.
Airline travel is expected to see the biggest bump in travelers this year.
AAA expects nearly 93,000 Wisconsin residents will fly somewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday.
That’s an increase of about 6.5 percent, compared to a 5 percent nationwide increase in air travel.
AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz said that’s likely due to airports such as Madison’s offering more nonstop flights to more destinations as well as a historically low unemployment rate and other economic factors.
“It becomes a lot more economically feasible” to fly, Jarmusz said.
Last year in November, more than 81,000 people flew in or out of the Dane County Regional Airport. That was an 8 percent increase over the previous year and more than in any other November since 2002, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
And with the addition of several new flights, this year could see even more travelers passing through the state’s second-busiest airport, most of them in the two days before Thanksgiving.
“Most everyone tries to go Wednesday,” said Brent Kyzer-McHenry, director of marketing and communications.
Tuesday and Wednesday flights before Thanksgiving also carry the heftiest price tags, with the three-year average cost topping $500, according to AAA.
Kyzer-McHenry advises air passengers to build in extra time in their schedules: Plan on it taking longer to get to the airport, as well as longer lines for security, boarding and food.
“Be relaxed. Understand it is the busiest travel day not just at our airport but every airport,” he said. “Understand that mechanicals and weather do happen. Be flexible.”