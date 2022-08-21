Highway 39 crash involving semi, multiple vehicles, closes lanes in both directions near Windsor

A crash involving one semi truck and multiple passenger vehicles on highway 39 shut down all lanes in both directions and has caused a back-up that has stretched more than 3 miles in both directions Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

One semi and multiple passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. There are injuries and emergency medical services were still on the scene as of 10:50 a.m.

All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at mile marker 131.4 for an undisclosed amount of time, and one operator for the state patrol said they could remain closed for "a while". Southbound vehicles are directed to use an alternate route exiting at highway 19.

The crash occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on highway 39 at highway 51 near Windsor, and the Department of Transportation estimates it could be more than 2 hours before all affected lanes are open again.