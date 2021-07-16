Highway 39 closed in Portage due to crash

The north and southbound lanes of Highway 39 in Portage are closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at around 3:35 p.m. near mile marker 85 on Highway 39. The department of transportation is estimating all north and southbound lanes will be closed for more than two hours due to the crash.
The ramp from Highway 90/94 eastbound to Highway 39 northbound is also closed.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
