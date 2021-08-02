Highway 39/90-Beltline interchange ramps to close next Monday until mid-November

Two heavily used loop ramps connecting Interstate 39/90 and the Beltline in Madison will be closed next Monday through mid-November as part of the ongoing interstate expansion project, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The I-39/90 southbound exit ramp (Exit 142B) to the eastbound Beltline and the westbound Beltline ramp (Exit 267A) to the southbound interstate will be closed for three months starting Aug. 9.

Motorists will need to use alternative routes, such as the Beltline and Highway 51/Stoughton Road interchange. Throughout the closure, motorists should be alert for lane shifts and follow the reduced speed of 60 mph, the DOT said.

The project will help accommodate increased traffic levels on the interstate and ensure the interchange is compatible with the rest of the an ongoing expansion project, DOT said.

More information can be found by searching for the project on the DOT's project website, projects.511wi.gov, or by following the project’s Facebook page.

