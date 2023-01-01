Highway 14 closed for 7 hours after 2 injured in crash

Two people have serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a crash with injuries around 4:45 a.m. on Highway 14 on Miller's Curve, located near the Black Earth Creek Wildlife Area west of Middleton, Dane County Sheriff spokesperson Jonathan Triggs said. A preliminary investigation determined a 24-year-old woman driving west on Highway 14 crossed the center line along the curve, colliding with a vehicle in the opposite lane driven by a 19-year-old man.

Both drivers were taken to UW Hospital. The 24-year-old woman will be cited for operating left of center, Triggs said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department closed Highway 14 for seven hours Sunday morning between Rocky Dell and Twin Valley roads as police and crash reconstructionists investigated, Triggs said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point