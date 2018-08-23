Madison and Dane County officials are starting to worry about the dam at the Tenney Lock in Tenney Park, because floodwaters could be compromising the dam.
To lessen pressure on the dam, Dane County Lakes is increasing the amount of water coming out of Lake Mendota at the dam into the Yahara River, and will open the locks channel Thursday afternoon to release more water.
"The level of the water in Lake Mendota has to be brought down to provide room for the rains that are predicted Friday and into next week," said deputy Madison mayor Katie Crawley.
"If this isn't done, the dam at Tenney would almost certainly be compromised," Crawley said.
"A failure of the dam would cause devastating flooding along the Yahara River, in the isthmus and the lands surrounding Lake Monona, Crawley said.
Dane County staff is estimating a 3- to 5-inch rise of the Yahara River through the isthmus over the next 24 hours, after going up 5 inches on Wednesday.
Some low-lying areas of the isthmus are now at the same elevation as the elevation of the river, thanks to the flooding, so water in the streets is literally a backwater of the river.
"The rain predicted for Madison on Friday and into next week is a significant concern," Crawley said. "Urban flash flooding will occur more readily if the rain that falls is intense."
Crawley advised residents not to park in low-lying areas.
Sand and sand bags are available for city residents at the Tenney Beach parking lot, Commonwealth Development, 913 E. Main St., the Olbrich boat landing and other sites.
City crews are working to protect city facilities from rising waters.
Days after historic rains caused massive flooding in Dane County, many highways and streets remain closed due to high water or damage, and it could take weeks or even months for some roads to reopen.
Most of the flooding happened in western Dane County, but the Yahara Lakes area in eastern Dane County is now getting hit with rising water in the lakes.
Madison officials are working with Dane County and the DNR to monitor rising waters, and alternative traffic patterns are in the works for the isthmus because of flooding on major streets.
Water on East Johnson, East Mifflin and East Main streets is already affecting traffic, and if East Washington Avenue is next, Williamson Street would become the alternate route for motorists heading into or out of the central city.
The Tenney Lock is closed to boat traffic through Sunday, Dane County Parks said on Thursday.
"Heavy flows in the (Yahara) river creates unsafe conditions for passage through the lock," said John Reimer of Dane County Land and Water Resources.
"Conditions will be re-evaluated on Sunday to determine if it is safe to reopen the lock for passage," Reimer said.
The closure of East Johnson Street near Tenney Park caused a major traffic hassle on East Washington Avenue Thursday morning, with vehicles hardly moving thanks to the additional volume on the thoroughfare.
Parking on Williamson Street is now prohibited through next Friday, so all lanes on Willy Street can be devoted to traffic, taking some pressure off of a clogged East Washington Avenue.
The city will release details on traffic patterns, lake levels and precautionary measures, such as sandbagging, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
State highways hard hit by flooding remain closed on Thursday.
The state traffic control center said Highway 14 remains closed from the Beltline in Middleton to Black Earth, and the bridge washout near the Highway 78 intersection prompted a detour using Highway 60 to Highway 12.
Beltline ramps at University Avenue (Highway 14) and Greenway Boulevard are closed, and Highway J from Old Military Road to Highway S also is closed.
Besides the one bridge washout in Black Earth, other bridges in the same stretch of Highway 14 were damaged, so it's unknown when the highway will be able to reopen.
"Dane County Highway is coordinating with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on needed repairs," said Dane County Executive spokesman Josh Wescott.
"If the bridges need to be rebuilt, the work could take months to complete," Wescott said.
Dane County Emergency Management was preparing for flooding in the Yahara Lakes chain, with hundreds of sandbags and filling equipment moved from western Dane County to Monona and the town of Dunn so residents can try to protect their properties near the high water.
All beaches in the Madison area are closed, and the county sent 10 lake weed cutters into the Yahara River to try to keep the water from getting clogged with vegetation so it can flow as fast as possible through the connecting lakes.
Slow, no-wake restrictions are in place on all five lakes, to keep waves down and prevent further flooding on shorelines.
Boaters are advised to watch for floating debris, including pier sections, tree branches and other items that may have been dislodged because of high water.
And finally, the Middleton Police Department is warning motorists not to drive around barricades, because even though a street or highway might look safe, it could be washed out underneath.