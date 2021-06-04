High temperatures cause roads to buckle across west and southwestern Wisconsin

Road closures due to buckling pavement in three different parts of southwest and western parts of the state were reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Friday.

Southbound lanes of highway 53 near Lake Hallie in Chippewa County closed first at around 3:15 p.m., followed by westbound lanes of highway 12 near West Baraboo in Sauk County at around 4:30 p.m. and eastbound lanes on highway 12 near Tomah in Monroe County at around 5:30 p.m.

Each closure was estimated to last 2 hours or more.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, pavement buckling can occur when the weather goes from cool to very hot in a short period of time. The temperature change can cause slabs of pavement to expand and create pressure which can lead to buckling in the form of bumps or dips in the road.

Temperatures are expected to reach near-record highs exceeding 90 degrees this weekend, a far cry from the 60 and 70 degrees days that closed out the month of May.

